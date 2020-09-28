 

Cushman & Wakefield Named a 2021 Military Friendly Gold Employer

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named a 2021 Military Friendly Gold Employer. Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community.

This is the third consecutive year Cushman & Wakefield earned the Military Friendly designation, achieving the Gold distinction for the first time and receiving the Silver distinction the past two years. Employers with the Gold distinction are considered to be setting an example with their programs and initiatives.

“We’re proud to earn this designation as we continue to build a comprehensive program and a supportive, collaborative culture at Cushman & Wakefield that honors veterans’ contributions and ensures their continued success outside of the military,” said Frank Stanley, Director of Veteran Programs at Cushman & Wakefield and LTC, U.S. Army.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly Companies survey. Military Friendly ratings are owned and produced by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Cushman & Wakefield will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

In addition to Military Friendly, Cushman & Wakefield was recently named to the 2020 Best of the Best list by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a top veteran-friendly company, and the firm made Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers 2020 list, each for the third consecutive year.

Learn more about Cushman & Wakefield’s Veterans Initiative Program.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

