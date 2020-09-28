Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Issues Statement on Unusual Trading Activity

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) (“Sky Solar” or the “Company”), a global developer, owner and operator of solar parks, today issued a statement on recent unusual trading activity in the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs,” each representing twenty of the Company’s ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 each, the “Ordinary Shares”). As previously announced by the Company, the tender offer of Square Acquisition Co. to purchase all of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares, including all Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs, expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 8, 2020. As of immediately prior to the expiration of the tender offer, the number of Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) that had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) satisfied the tender offer’s minimum condition and all other conditions to the tender offer were satisfied or waived. Promptly after the expiration date of the tender offer, Square Acquisition Co. accepted for payment all Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the tender offer, and Ordinary Share and ADS holders whose Ordinary Shares and ADSs were accepted in the tender offer were paid $0.30 per Ordinary Share or $6.00 per ADS, less certain taxes and fees. Furthermore, the offeror group (the “Offeror Group”) for the tender offer, which includes Japan NK Investment K.K., IDG-Accel China Capital L.P., IDG-Accel China Capital Investors L.P., Jolmo Solar Capital Ltd., CES Holding Ltd., Jing Kang, Bin Shi, Sino-Century HX Investments Limited, Kai Ding, TCL Transportation Holdings Limited, Esteem Venture Investment Limited, Mamaya Investments Ltd, Xanadu Investment (H.K.) Limited, Abdullateef A. AL-Tammar, Development Holding Company Ltd., Bjoern Ludvig Ulfsson Nilsson, Square Acquisition Co. and Square Limited, stated that following the completion of the tender offer it intends to effect a merger with the Company and that at the effective time of the merger, each outstanding Ordinary Share (other than those held by Offeror Group) will be converted into the right to receive US$0.30 in cash per Ordinary Share, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, and each ADS issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time, together with the underlying Ordinary Shares represented by such ADS, shall be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$6.00 in cash per ADS without interest and less any ADS cancellation fees and other related fees and withholding taxes.

