 

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Issues Statement on Unusual Trading Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 17:35  |  88   |   |   

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) (“Sky Solar” or the “Company”), a global developer, owner and operator of solar parks, today issued a statement on recent unusual trading activity in the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs,” each representing twenty of the Company’s ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 each, the “Ordinary Shares”). As previously announced by the Company, the tender offer of Square Acquisition Co. to purchase all of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares, including all Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs, expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 8, 2020. As of immediately prior to the expiration of the tender offer, the number of Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) that had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) satisfied the tender offer’s minimum condition and all other conditions to the tender offer were satisfied or waived. Promptly after the expiration date of the tender offer, Square Acquisition Co. accepted for payment all Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the tender offer, and Ordinary Share and ADS holders whose Ordinary Shares and ADSs were accepted in the tender offer were paid $0.30 per Ordinary Share or $6.00 per ADS, less certain taxes and fees. Furthermore, the offeror group (the “Offeror Group”) for the tender offer, which includes Japan NK Investment K.K., IDG-Accel China Capital L.P., IDG-Accel China Capital Investors L.P., Jolmo Solar Capital Ltd., CES Holding Ltd., Jing Kang, Bin Shi, Sino-Century HX Investments Limited, Kai Ding, TCL Transportation Holdings Limited, Esteem Venture Investment Limited, Mamaya Investments Ltd, Xanadu Investment (H.K.) Limited, Abdullateef A. AL-Tammar, Development Holding Company Ltd., Bjoern Ludvig Ulfsson Nilsson, Square Acquisition Co. and Square Limited, stated that following the completion of the tender offer it intends to effect a merger with the Company and that at the effective time of the merger, each outstanding Ordinary Share (other than those held by Offeror Group) will be converted into the right to receive US$0.30 in cash per Ordinary Share, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, and each ADS issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time, together with the underlying Ordinary Shares represented by such ADS, shall be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$6.00 in cash per ADS without interest and less any ADS cancellation fees and other related fees and withholding taxes.

Seite 1 von 4
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...