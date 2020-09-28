 

Mercer Partner Stephen Woodcock Named 2020 Knowledge Broker by Chief Investment Officer Magazine

Mercer has announced Stephen Woodcock, a partner in the firm’s London office, has been named one of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) magazine’s 2020 Knowledge Brokers, its eighth annual list of the world’s most influential investment consultants. Mr. Woodcock has been one of Mercer’s principal specialists in Liability Driven Investments (LDI) and other risk management strategies for over ten years, with extensive experience in strategic advice to UK pension scheme trustees on setting investment objectives and policy. As Chair of Mercer’s UK Hedging Oversight Committee, Mr. Woodcock is also involved in formulating views on liability hedging and other risk-management strategies.

“We are delighted that Stephen has been recognized for his contribution and impact on the industry,” said Rich Nuzum, Global President of Mercer’s Investments and Retirement business. “Stephen has demonstrated strong leadership in helping clients seize opportunities, manage challenges and implement investment strategies and is a true credit to Mercer.”

CIO is an industry-leading publication that connects the world’s largest asset owners and advisors. CIO’s website provides news, research, and opinions regarding investment issues and funds. Previous Mercer recipients include Rich Nuzum, Global President of Mercer’s Investments and Retirement business, Raelan Lambert, Global Head of Alternatives at Mercer, Chad Irish, Partner at Mercer and Jay Love, Partner at Mercer.

To learn more about CIO and see the full list of winners as well as criteria surrounding the award, please visit https://www.ai-cio.com/lists/2020-knowledge-brokers/

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue of $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit uk.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @UKMercer. In the UK, Mercer Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

