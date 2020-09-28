 

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on September 28, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between September 21, 2020 and September 25, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Total (EUR)
21/09/2020 5,000 13.5178 13.62 13.42                    67,589  
22/09/2020 5,000 13.5824 13.80 13.42                    67,912  
23/09/2020 3,650 15.5652 13.72 13.46                    56,813  
24/09/2020 1,971 13.5770 13.66 13.52                    26,760  
25/09/2020 4,993 13.6529 13.74 13.54                    68,169  
Total 20,614  13.9344    13.80    13.42    287,243  

As of September 25, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 252,263 shares at an average price of EUR 15,3008, representing in total EUR 3,859,819.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 843,315 shares as of September 25, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyba ....

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

 

