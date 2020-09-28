WISeKey selected by IoTeX to Ensure Integrity in Manufacturing by using Secure Semiconductors with Blockchain

GENEVA, ZUG, SWITZERLAND (September 28, 2020) -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global IoT chip manufacturer and cybersecurity leader, announced today that it has partnered with IoTeX, a leading Blockchain-based platform. As partners, WISeKey and IoTeX will work together at the intersection of secure hardware and Blockchain technology to develop the tools for verifiably trusted secure manufacturing.

The IoTeX platform is already powering the world’s first “private by design” smart devices, such as Ucam (ucam.iotex.io), and will empower other types of devices across smart home, healthcare, and more

During manufacturing, the quality of the output depends on the input materials and the processes used in production. The project will use secure semiconductors to guarantee the authenticity, integrity, and auditability of input materials and processes. Blockchain entries will be created to ensure authentic materials, process integrity, and the final quality assurance test results. This integration will provide immutable traceability for manufactures to demonstrate the quality and integrity of the products that they produce and is seeing applicability across numerous market verticals.

The WISeKey and IoTeX partnership merges the data authenticity and integrity benefits of tamper-proof secure hardware with the data immutability and decentralization properties of Blockchain. This combined technology extends the quality control guarantees from the common “proof‑of‑output” (i.e. quality assurance) to “proof‑of‑input” and “proof‑of‑process”. “IoTeX is excited to embark on this journey with WISeKey to bring verifiable trust to manufacturing,” says Raullen Chai, Co-founder of IoTeX. “WISeKey’s expertise in manufacturing and utilizing microchips with built-in secure hardware greatly complements the IoTeX platform and expands the future possibilities of trusted IoT solutions.”

The specific use case is a 3D printer that is Blockchain enabled. This use case was chosen because all aspects of manufacturing can be demonstrated as Blockchain transactions. The authenticity of inputs are ensured by WISePrint , and the VaultIC ensures the integrity of the process and the quality assurance of the output. Finally, all data and metadata related to the input and process verification is “time-stamped” to the Blockchain, which acts as an immutable source of record verifiable by all stakeholders. “WISeKey looks forward to extending the reach and capabilities of our microchips to secure manufacturing alongside IoTeX,” says Bernard Vian General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors. “IoTeX’s domain knowledge in Blockchain and hands-on experience with real-world use cases align perfectly with WISeKey’s vision for enabling traceability in manufacturing.”