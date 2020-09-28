 

New Bounce Pet Dryer Sheets Keep Pet Families Fur Free

Just in time for Adopt A Shelter Dog Month this October, new Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard has hit store shelves nationwide. With pet adoptions at an all-time high, Bounce Pet has partnered with North Shore Animal League America to help prepare new pet owners to share their home with a furry friend, without worrying about shed.

“When it comes to pets and clothes, shedding is one of the biggest challenges for pet owners,” said Shivani Kanneganti, NA Fabric Care Senior Brand Director. “We are excited to partner with North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, to break down that barrier by providing a solution that repels pet hair from fabrics.”

Americans have been using Bounce Dryer Sheets to reduce static and bring freshness and softness to laundry since 1972. Now the staple laundry room brand is launching a new product specifically designed for pet owners. Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard repels pet hair from clothes so pet owners can love their pet without wearing fur on their clothing. Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard Mega Sheets have 3X more hair and lint fighting ingredients than the leading dryer sheet*, giving pet owners even more of a reason to cuddle their furry friends.

Throughout October, Bounce Pet is sponsoring adoptions at participating North Shore Animal League America shelter partners nationwide, covering up to a total of $25,000 of adoption fees as part of their “Bounce Home with Your Adopted Pet” program. Up to 500 approved adopters will receive $50 off their adoption fee as well as a full-size sample of Bounce Pet Hair and Lint Guard.

“We are excited to partner with Bounce Pet to help provide a solution to ensure that pet shed is not a barrier to pet adoption and continue the promising increase in adoptions,” said Joanne Yohannan, SVP, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. “Our professional adoption counselors meet with all potential adopters virtually to get to know them and help them decide the best pet for their families before they come in to meet their potential match.”

Bounce Pet and North Shore Animal League America also co-authored a checklist aimed at getting adopters ready for their new lifestyle so they can enjoy their furry friend without worry. The guide can be found here.

Bounce Pet is easy to use - just toss it in the dryer! Bounce Pet is available at retailers nationwide and at BounceFresh.com.

Visit www.animalleague.org/2020bounce for more information on October’s “Bounce Home with Your Adopted Pet” adoption campaign as well as adoption protocols during COVID-19.

About Bounce

First launched in 1972, the Bounce line of products has expanded through the years from traditional dryer fabric softener sheets to also include the Bounce Dryer Bar and Bounce Lint and Freshness Roller. Bounce has become a consumer favorite, bringing softness, freshness and static reduction to fabrics in the dryer and beyond. Bounce is also available in Free & Sensitive for those who want the benefits of dryer sheets, but without any dyes and perfumes. Visit www.BounceFresh.com for more information.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About North Shore Animal League America

Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn’t complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. www.animalleague.org

