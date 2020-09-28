Next announcement:

October 14, 2020 - Annual Results

Reuters code: LFDE.PA

Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

About ODDO BHF

ODDO BHF is an independent Franco-German financial services group, with a history stretching back over 170 years. It was created from the alliance of a French family-owned business built up by five generations of stockbrokers and a German bank specializing in SMEs. The group has 2,300 employees (1,200 in Germany and 1,100 in France and Tunisia), and over € 110 billion in client assets under management. Based on its significant investment in market expertise, ODDO BHF operates in three main businesses: private banking, asset management and corporate and investment banking. The Group has a unique ownership structure as 65% of its capital is held by the Oddo family and 25% by employees. This partnership ethos guarantees the long-term commitment of its teams. In 2019, ODDO BHF generated net banking income of € 585 million and at 31 December 2019 the group had over € 890 million in shareholders' equity.

