 

La Française de l’Énergie Coverage Initiation by ODDO BHF With a Buy Recommendation

La Française de l’Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) (Paris:LFDE), leader in industrial ecology, announces that ODDO BHF has initiated research coverage on La Française de l’Énergie with a recommendation to buy along with a target price of 23 euros* in their report named “Short-circuit energy producer”.

La Française de l'Énergie is also covered by Midcap Partners and Hauck & Aufhäuser.

Next announcement:
October 14, 2020 - Annual Results

Reuters code: LFDE.PA
Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

* This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for securities in France, Europe, United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and dissemination service was arranged between La Française de l'Energie and Oddo BHF.

About La Française de l’Énergie
 La Française de l'Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.
More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

About ODDO BHF
 ODDO BHF is an independent Franco-German financial services group, with a history stretching back over 170 years. It was created from the alliance of a French family-owned business built up by five generations of stockbrokers and a German bank specializing in SMEs. The group has 2,300 employees (1,200 in Germany and 1,100 in France and Tunisia), and over € 110 billion in client assets under management. Based on its significant investment in market expertise, ODDO BHF operates in three main businesses: private banking, asset management and corporate and investment banking. The Group has a unique ownership structure as 65% of its capital is held by the Oddo family and 25% by employees. This partnership ethos guarantees the long-term commitment of its teams. In 2019, ODDO BHF generated net banking income of € 585 million and at 31 December 2019 the group had over € 890 million in shareholders' equity.
More information on www.oddo-bhf.com

Disclaimer
 This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

