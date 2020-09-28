 

Publicis Groupe S.A. Adjustement to the Exercise Parity of The BSA

Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] informs holders of Publicis share subscription warrants (“BSA”) (ISIN Code: FR0000312928) that the exercise parity of the BSA (the “Exercise Parity”) is adjusted from 1.068 Publicis share to 1.081 Publicis share per BSA (rounded up or down to the nearest third decimal place) as of September 7, 2020, ex-dividend date.

This adjustment, pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 7.5.8.3.e of the information memorandum (note d’opération) (AMF visa no. 02-564 of 16 May 2002, the “Information Memorandum”), results from the share of 2019 distribution paid out of reserves and premiums of the Company.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One
 Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.
