 

PRESS RELEASE NACON ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL EDITION THEMED REVOLUTION UNLIMITED PRO CONTROLLER FOR THE NEXT CALL OF DUTY GAME

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 18:00  |  58   |   |   

NACON ANNOUNCES A SPECIAL EDITION
THEMED REVOLUTION UNLIMITED PRO CONTROLLER
FOR THE NEXT CALL OF DUTY GAME

Lesquin, September 28, 2020 – NACON, a leading designer and distributor of gaming accessories, is pleased to announce it has entered into a licensing agreement with Activision to create a special edition themed REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller for the next game in the iconic Call of Duty franchise.

Planned for release on November 13th 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops players into the depth of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical universe in a gripping experience where nothing is as it seems. In addition to the story campaign, Black Ops Cold War will bring an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat, and an all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Zombies.

Boasting a wireless game mode, the REVOLUTION Unlimited for PlayStation4 offers exceptional performance and multiple configuration options that competitive players have come to expect. With this limited edition and unique design directly inspired by the game's Cold War art design, NACON is offering a product that will appeal to the biggest fans of the franchise as they look forward to new challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation4.

An access code to in-game bonus content* will be included with each REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.


The special edition REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS4 will be available when the game launches on November 13th 2020,
at a suggested retail price of €179.90 **.

NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller is licensed for sale exclusively in Europe, Middle East, Oceania and Russia. For use exclusively with PlayStation4.

***

NACON’s official website: http://www.nacongaming.com

Call of Duty official website: https://www.callofduty.com/

***

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. 

About Activision
 Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

About Call of Duty
For more information and the latest intel on Call of Duty, visit and follow CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. 

NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller is licensed for sale exclusively in Europe, Middle East, Oceania and Russia. For use exclusively with PlayStation4.

2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. For more information on Activision games, follow Activision on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“”, “PlayStation”, “ and “” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

*Content and availability may vary by region and is subject to change.  Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4 required to redeem offer.  Sold/downloaded separately. Internet connection and platform subscription may be required.

** Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game sold/downloaded separately.

*** Assets only to be used in connection with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and not for resale.

Attachment


NACON SASU Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
PRESS RELEASE: Nacon revises its targets for fy 2020/21 upwards