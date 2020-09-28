Lesquin, September 28, 2020 – NACON, a leading designer and distributor of gaming accessories, is pleased to announce it has entered into a licensing agreement with Activision to create a special edition themed REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller for the next game in the iconic Call of Duty franchise.

Planned for release on November 13th 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops players into the depth of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical universe in a gripping experience where nothing is as it seems. In addition to the story campaign, Black Ops Cold War will bring an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat, and an all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Zombies.



Boasting a wireless game mode, the REVOLUTION Unlimited for PlayStation4 offers exceptional performance and multiple configuration options that competitive players have come to expect. With this limited edition and unique design directly inspired by the game's Cold War art design, NACON is offering a product that will appeal to the biggest fans of the franchise as they look forward to new challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation4.

An access code to in-game bonus content* will be included with each REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.





The special edition REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS4 will be available when the game launches on November 13th 2020,

at a suggested retail price of €179.90 **.

NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller is licensed for sale exclusively in Europe, Middle East, Oceania and Russia. For use exclusively with PlayStation4.

***

NACON’s official website: http://www.nacongaming.com

Call of Duty official website: https://www.callofduty.com/

***

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

About Call of Duty

For more information and the latest intel on Call of Duty, visit and follow CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller is licensed for sale exclusively in Europe, Middle East, Oceania and Russia. For use exclusively with PlayStation4.

2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. For more information on Activision games, follow Activision on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“”, “PlayStation”, “ and “” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

*Content and availability may vary by region and is subject to change. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4 required to redeem offer. Sold/downloaded separately. Internet connection and platform subscription may be required.

** Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game sold/downloaded separately.

*** Assets only to be used in connection with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and not for resale.

Attachment