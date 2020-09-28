 

EANS-Other capital market information Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

Publication pursuant to Art 5 para 1 lit b) and 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
and Art 2 para 2 and 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Jersey, 28 September 2020 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext:
ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that in the
period from 21 September 2020 to 25 September 2020, it has acquired a total of
1,350 shares under the share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2020 in
accordance with Art 2 para 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/
1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the
aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

_____________________________________________________________________________
| | Total number of | Weighted average |Aggregated volume |
| Date |repurchased shares | price (EUR) | (EUR) |
|___________________|_____(number)______|__________________|__________________|
| Trading Venue | | | |
| XAMS (Euronext | | | |
|____Amsterdam)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________|
|____25.09.2020_____|_______1,350_______|_______2.25_______|______3,038_______|


The total number of shares repurchased since 17 March 2020 amounts to 631,571
shares. Detailed information on the individual transactions of the share buyback
programme are published in accordance with Art 2 para 3 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on Atriums website https://www.aere.com/
sharebuy.aspx. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by
Atrium and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations.
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 808,100 sqm
and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties
are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real
estate professionals.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in
the past are no guarantee of future results.



Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

