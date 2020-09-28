 

Greenwood Energy Latinoamérica acquires 2C POWER to create a cleantech energy company for Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 18:12  |  61   |   |   

New company seeks to underpin reliable and sustainable energy provision in developing economies

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Energy Latinoamérica, the Latin American renewable energy subsidiary of the Libra Group, has acquired Colombia-based 2C POWER, a developer-operator that builds and finances sustainable energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The consolidated company will henceforth trade as Greenwood Energy (www.greenwood.energy) and will develop, install, operate and finance projects in the cleantech space with a particular focus on distributed generation.

Greenwood Energy Latinoamérica acquires 2C POWER to create a cleantech energy company

This is the Libra Group's first investment in Colombia and extends the group's energy sector platform in the Americas to the South American continent. With its significantly expanded management team, Greenwood Energy will provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions that match the energy infrastructure needs and resources of the regions it serves across Latin America. The company points out that developing areas of Latin America operate with inadequate power grid infrastructure, leading to an expensive, unreliable and unpredictable power supply, hindering growth and competitiveness of local businesses.

The acquisition unites two highly experienced management teams. Commenting on the acquisition, Camilo Patrignani, senior advisor to the Libra Group board, stated: "Latin America represents some unique opportunities in the energy sector. In many regions the lack of stable, reliable energy infrastructure is affecting quality of life and limiting economic growth. Our new management team brings together extensive experience in developing, installing and financing turnkey energy solutions. With Greenwood Energy, our clients can now gain control of their power supply, become more efficient and hence become more competitive in the marketplace."

Chairman and CEO of the Libra Group, George Logothetis commented: "This transaction provides Greenwood Energy with a significantly expanded platform for its cleantech activities with Latin American hubs strategically located in Panama and Colombia. These two entities each have an excellent track record in their regions and each brings a large business pipeline to the combined company making it well poised for further acquisitions and growth."

About Greenwood Energy Latinoamérica and the Libra Group

Greenwood Energy Latinoamérica develops, installs and finances renewable energy projects in Latin America with an emphasis on distributed generation. The company currently has over 100MW of solar projects under development in Panama. Its sister company, Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure, manages investments in sustainable infrastructure assets such as energy, waste and water projects in the USA and Canada. Both companies are part of the global energy operations of the Libra Group, a privately owned international business group that is active in 35 countries across six continents. It is focused on six core sectors: aviation, energy, hospitality, real estate, shipping and diversified investments. In Europe, the group has invested in solar energy parks, wind farms and biogas. www.libra.com

About 2C POWER

2C POWER has a team with technical, regulatory and financial expertise in cleantech that brings an extensive track record in building power assets in Colombia and other Latin American countries. The company currently has over 600MW of projects under development that include technologies such as solar, biogas, biomass, cogeneration and gas generation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282833/Greenwood_Energy_2C_POWER.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New blockchain-based EY OpsChain Network Procurement solution helps complex enterprises manage ...
EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate ...
Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
AlzeCure Pharma provides a scientific update on Alzheimer's disease and the Alzstatin project ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease