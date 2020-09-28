Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces the dates of its Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) to vote on the planned capital increase and of its Q3 results publication

URW today announces that the EGM of the shareholders of URW SE to vote on the €3.5 Bn capital increase (as part of the €9 Bn+ RESET plan announced on September 16, 2020) will be held on November 10, 2020. The formal details of the EGM will be confirmed in a notice to shareholders of URW SE ( Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale ), to be published on September 30, 2020, in the BALO ( Bulletin d’Annonces Légales Obligatoires ).

The subscription price per share for the capital increase and the execution timeline to achieve completion before year-end are to be set following the EGM. The prospectus to be issued by URW in connection with the capital raise will be subject to the visa by the AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers) and the approval of the AFM (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). The prospectus will be available free of charge on URW’s website in due course.

URW will publish more detailed results than usual for the nine-months ending September 30, 2020, to provide investors with the most recent information on the Group’s operations before the EGM. In order to do so, the publication date will be moved from October 28 to November 1, 2020. The Group intends to release financial statements and a business overview about the impact of COVID-19 comparable to the H1-2020 results publication. The Group also expects to provide updated valuations as at September 30, 2020, its outlook for Adjusted Recurring Earnings for 2020 and expectations for NRI for 2021, as well as its updated dividend policy.

