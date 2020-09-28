BetAmerica Launches Retail Sportsbook in Colorado at Bronco Billy’s Casino

The BetAmerica Sportsbook at Bronco Billy’s Casino features 10 self-service betting terminals and 2 betting windows offering wagering opportunities on a large range of sporting events, including professional and collegiate U.S. sports along with major international sports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the grand opening of its BetAmerica Sportsbook at Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado. BetAmerica, the Company’s sports betting and iGaming platform, partnered with Full House Resorts to open the retail sportsbook in the Colorado market on Thursday, September 24. BetAmerica plans to launch its online sportsbook and iGaming platform throughout the state of Colorado in the future, subject to regulatory approvals.

“Colorado is home to some of the most enthusiastic sports fans in professional and college sports and we are pleased to offer BetAmerica’s state-of-the-art sportsbook experience there,” said Bill Mudd, COO of CDI.

“Sports betting enthusiasts from all over Colorado are sure to enjoy these industry-leading kiosk offerings,” said Baxter Lee, General Manager at Bronco Billy’s Casino, “and our customers are excited to see our Sportsbook open.”

BetAmerica Sportsbooks are currently available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi. Additional information can be found at www.betame r ica.com .

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We also own and operate two pari-mutual gaming entertainment venues, Derby City Gaming and Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel, in Kentucky. Our online wagering business owns and operates TwinSpires.com, the largest and most profitable online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., and BetAmerica, an online sports betting and iGaming platform in the U.S. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .