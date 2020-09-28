 

Candente Gold Secures Cornerstone for New Growth Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 18:28  |  87   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has signed the Definitive Agreement (in keeping with the Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) signed April 28th, 2020) with Magellan Acquisition Corp. (“Magellan”) which gives Candente Gold the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the San Dieguito de Arriba beneficiation plant (“SDA Plant”) and take over their rights to a lease agreement on the El Dorado Property, both located in Nayarit State, Mexico.

SDA Plant

The SDA plant consists of a flotation plant which also includes a precious metals leach circuit - Merrill Crowe system and associated assets, licenses and agreements.   The plant has a ten year operating history at 100 tonnes per day but can be expanded to process mined material at a rate of up to 200 tonnes per day.   Historically its operation has been based on sales of flotation concentrates to smelters, and payment for precious metals content.   The plant lies within the rich Sierra Madre Occidental mineralized belt, which historically has yielded millions of ounces (“oz”) of precious metals and offers multiple high grade gold and silver epithermal vein opportunities.

The mill was operational from 2007 (by Minerales Vane S.A. de C.V.) until April 2017, processing material from various operations in the region on a both a profit sharing and toll basis.   The toll materials were tested prior to processing to estimate recoveries and concentrate grades. Typical reported recoveries were in the range 85 to 92% for gold and 72 to 77% for silver.    The mill operated as recently as February 2019 for processing of a bulk sample of approximately 600 tonnes. Due Diligence uncovered the requirements for usual wear and tear maintenance estimated at $95,000 to restore the mill to functional condition in order to receive and run a 1,000 tonne bulk sample from El Dorado. The Company has initiated discussions for potential lines of credit facilities with offtake groups.

El Dorado Gold-Silver Project

The El Dorado Gold-Silver Project is located in the Pacific Coastal Plain, State of Nayarit, within a district of epithermal vein systems which is known to host high grade gold and silver in several veins.    The El Dorado vein trend is the principal vein system within the property covering an area of 5 km x 3.5 km in size. Veining follows a general northeasterly strike dipping steeply to the NW.   A continuous reef outcrop forms a ridge 1.5 kilometers (“km”) in length. Additional discontinuous outcrops both to the NE and SW indicate a strike length of 3.5 km.

Seite 1 von 6
Candente Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
Candente Gold signs Profit Share Agreement for the Cocula Gold Project Western Mexico