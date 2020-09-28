 

Transaction in Own Shares

28 SEPTEMBER 2020

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 25 September 2020 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 715,317 ordinary shares of 5p each in the market at a price of 50.83p, representing approximately 0.44 per cent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.  There remain 163,071,097 ordinary shares in issue.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 163,071,097 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 163,071,097 (“the Figure”).  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website:  www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


