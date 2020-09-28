 

Sophisticated $500-Million-Dollar Team from LPL Financial Joins Ameriprise to Accelerate Their Growth Through Practice Acquisitions

Voyage Financial Group, a wealth management practice with nearly $500 million in client assets, recently joined the franchise channel of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from LPL Financial. The team, which is led by cofounders and private wealth advisors Tom Royce, CFP, AWMA and Mike Chong, MBA, was looking for more resources and dedicated leadership to support their ambitions to grow. The team conducted due diligence on a variety of firms over many months and found Ameriprise’s integrated and client-focused technology suite and robust, hands-on practice acquisition support team to be the right fit to help amplify their growth.

Tom Royce and Mike Chong, financial advisors with Voyage Financial Group, Ameriprise Financial. Photo courtesy of the Voyage Financial Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We evaluated how we’re doing business amid the significant changes in the industry – which were only accelerated due to the pandemic – and realized we needed to make a change in order to have the resources and support we need to reach our practice goals,” said Tom Royce, who has 25 years of experience serving clients. “We see big opportunities in the marketplace to purchase other wealth management practices. We chose Ameriprise because we were convinced that their high-touch, dedicated practice acquisition support team can help us take advantage of the opportunities without disrupting the exemplary service we provide to our clients every day.”

“We have bold goals and it became clear that we needed more robust technology and support powering us,” added Mike Chong, who has 20 years of experience serving clients. “The move to Ameriprise provides us with the freedom, integrated technology and leadership commitment we need to run our practice more efficiently. The tools and systems here free up more time for us to spend building our brand, bringing in substantial new business and delivering high-quality advice to our clients.”

Trish Moll, Ameriprise senior franchise field vice president supports the team locally. “Voyage Financial Group is passionate about serving their clients holistically and in a way that ‘wows’ them with service,” said Moll. “Their move to Ameriprise allows them to provide clients with a richer, digitally-enabled service experience, while freeing up capacity so they can grow exponentially with our proven methods.”

Voyage Financial Group, which is based in Lisle, Illinois, includes financial advisor Ryan Dragstrem, CFP, CMFC, partner and registered operations leader Amber O’Brien, MAFM, marketing manager Gene Younker, MBA, client service manager Kimberly Davis, MBA, director of communications Mike Kuhlin, administrative assistant and paraplanner Mike Holbrook, FPQP, and paraplanner Karl Beck. The team serves a diverse group of 850 multigenerational households through comprehensive financial advice.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

