 

New Jersey American Water Announces Nearly $1 Million In NRTC Funding For Asbury Park & Camden

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 19:00  |  88   |   |   

New Jersey American Water today announced the awarding of $950,000 in Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) funding to Interfaith Neighbors of Asbury Park and The Cooper Health System of Camden. The funding will be used for projects aimed at improving housing and economic development opportunities in both cities.

“For the past decade, New Jersey American Water has seized the opportunity to use the state’s generous NRTC program to provide funding to transformational projects in the communities we serve,” said Cheryl Norton, president of New Jersey American Water. “This year, we are proud to support Interfaith Neighbors in Asbury Park and the Cooper Health System in Camden. The positive impact that these programs can have on the residents of these communities exemplifies our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we serve.”

The Department of Community Affairs’ NRTC program is designed to foster the revitalization of New Jersey neighborhoods. Each year, credits are provided to business entities that invest in the revitalization of low- and moderate-income neighborhoods in eligible cities. Sixty percent of the tax credit funds must be used for activities related to the development of housing and economic development. The remaining balance may be used for complementary activities such as the provision of assistance to small businesses, removing barriers to self-sufficiency, and promoting the integration of mixed-income neighborhoods. NRTC funds are used by neighborhood-based non-profit organizations that have prepared, submitted and received approval from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for a revitalization plan for the neighborhood it serves. New Jersey American Water’s application to award these grants was approved by the DCA in December 2019.

In Asbury, New Jersey American Water’s funding will support Interfaith Neighbors’ West Side Asbury Park, Project IX. This initiative includes employment training and job placement; programming and youth services; and affordable housing, with a focus on providing home ownership opportunities for Asbury Park’s Westside residents and assisting existing residents in the neighborhood, many of whom are elderly and of limited means.

“The State’s NRTC program makes neighborhood revitalization possible. Support from corporate investors like New Jersey American Water makes it a reality,” said Paul L. McEvily, Executive Director, Interfaith Neighbors, Inc. “On the West Side of Asbury Park, dreams of homeownership for low-to-moderate income families are coming true, seniors are getting the care they need, and young adults can glimpse a brighter future courtesy of New Jersey American Water’s investment in our community.”

Seite 1 von 3
American Water Works Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Illinois American Water Acquires Granite City Wastewater Collection System
24.09.20
American Water Selected for Joint Base Lewis-McChord Water and Wastewater Contract
18.09.20
New Jersey American Water Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water
18.09.20
Wasser ist Leben: Mit diesen zwei Aktien könnte man von diesem Umstand profitieren!
17.09.20
West Virginia American Water and Page-Kincaid Public Service District Reach Agreement on System Acquisition
17.09.20
Illinois American Water’s Pontiac and Streator Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition for Water Quality
17.09.20
American Water Employees Raise More Than $214,000 for Water For People in First-Ever Virtual Fundraising Campaign
17.09.20
Cal Am Withdrawls Coastal Commission Permit Application
16.09.20
American Water’s Homeowner Services Division Launches New Partnership with Global Energy Provider
16.09.20
American Water Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water