Half-year report

Today the Company announces the half-yearly results for the six month period to 30 June 2020 as below.

These results were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 September 2020.

You may view the Half-yearly Report in full at www.octopusinvestments.com shortly. All other statutory information will also be found there.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust ('VCT') which aims to provide shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominantly unquoted companies. The Company is managed by Octopus Investments Limited ('Octopus' or 'Portfolio Manager') and Octopus AIF Management Limited (the 'Manager').

Financial Summary

Six months to

30 June 2020 Six months to

30 April 2019 Year to

31 December 2019 Net assets (£’000s) 906,218 828,061 905,840 (Loss)/profit after tax (£’000s) (26,016) 22,016 67,280 NAV 89.5p 92.4p 95.2p Cumulative dividends paid since launch 79.0p 74.0p 76.0p Total Value 168.5p 166.4p 171.2p Total Return* (2.7)p 2.3p 7.1p Total Return %** (2.8)% 2.5% 7.6% Dividends paid in the period 3.0p 3.0p 5.0p Dividends declared in respect of the period*** 2.0p 2.0p 3.0p

*Calculated as the change in NAV in the period plus dividends paid in the period.

**Calculated as total return/opening NAV.

***This will be paid on 11 December 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 27 November 2020.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the unaudited half-yearly report for Octopus Titan VCT for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

We were delighted to have raised over £124 million before expenses in our fund raising which closed to new applications on 09 April 2020. This level of support from our investors is particularly appreciated in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic which has dominated the macro environment in 2020 so far. Our net assets now total £906 million demonstrating how important the VCT scheme is in helping create and develop the new technology businesses on which the UK’s future depends.

As has become typical following fund raising, we now have significant un-invested cash, totalling over £237 million as at 30 June 2020 (compared to £282 million as at December 2019). This gives us confidence in our ability to support our existing portfolio of more than 80 high-growth businesses in the short to medium term as well as make new investments. Despite the macro environment, many of our businesses have thrived during this challenging period, while others may need further funding to help weather the storm Coronavirus continues to present. In the six-month period to 30 June 2020, we have utilised a total of £121 million of cash, comprising £53 million in new and follow-on investments, £30 million in dividends, £7 million in share buybacks and £31 million in running costs (of which, £18m was the 2019 performance incentive fee). Together, this accounted for the deployment of 43% of the cash or cash equivalents we had available as at December 2019. Following this period of investing, we are confident that the majority of our investee companies have sufficient capital to see them through the medium-term disruption caused by Coronavirus.

Since 31 December, Octopus Titan VCT has felt the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and the full consequences upon our Company may not be fully identified for some time yet. However, we reviewed the portfolio in March and April in advance of share allotments relating to the most recent share offer, and this led to our announcing a reduction in the NAV per share from 95.2p as at December to 91.0p at 2 April 2020.

The Net Asset Value at 30 June 2020 was 89.5p, a net decrease of 2.7p per share from 31 December 2019 and a net increase of 1.5p per share from 2 April (adjusting both for the payment of a second interim dividend later in April of 3.0p per share). The Total Value (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid per share since launch) at the end of the period is 168.5p. This return brings the tax-free annual compound return to original shareholders to 4.9% since Titan’s launch in 2007.

In March 2020, the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines were updated with special valuation guidance in relation to Coronavirus. This stated that fair value is based on what is known and knowable at the measurement date, and our valuations take account of the new guidance.

As you will appreciate, the half year results are unaudited. However, in light of the Coronavirus related significant uncertainties surrounding the valuation of unlisted companies, Octopus and the Board have also engaged our auditors, BDO, to undertake a review of the valuations of the largest 25 holdings by value, similar to the review process conducted across the portfolio at the previous year end, and we have considered their comments in determining the NAV at 30 June 2020.

Investment Portfolio Review

Unfortunately, we are reporting a net decrease in the value of the portfolio of £15.7 million during the period, excluding additions and disposals, representing a 2.4% loss on the value of the portfolio at the start of the period.

We set out below the cost and valuation of the top ten holdings which account for over 39% of the value of the portfolio. In total the portfolio now consists of over 80 companies, of which three companies mentioned below have been added since 30 June representing a further investment of £9.0 million.

Investments Investment cost at 30 June 2020*

(£’000) Valuation at

30 June 2020

(£’000) Amplience Limited 13,499 47,428 Zenith Holding Company Limited** 8,963 36,454 DePop Limited 8,766 32,666 Bought By Many Limited 9,978 31,419 Wave Optics Limited 13,576 23,078 Chiaro Technology Limited (trading as Elvie) 6,417 21,983 Cazoo Limited 5,000 21,250 Permutive Inc. 9,839 20,947 Big Health Limited 8,269 14,107 Streethub Limited 9,233 13,871 Total 93,540 263,203

* Investment cost reflects the amount invested into each investee company from Titan's 1 - 5 before the 2014 merger and from Titan after the merger. This is different to the book cost which includes the holding gains and losses on assets which transferred from Titan's 1, 3, 4 & 5 to Titan 2 (now Titan) during the merger, as Titan purchased these assets at fair value.

**Zenith Holding Company holds shares in Calastone and Secret Escapes inherited from Titans 1, 2 and 3.

During the six months to 30 June 2019, 33 investee companies collectively drove an uplift of £55.0 million. In particular, Chiaro, Depop, Bought By Many and Streetbees have all achieved increases in value. Conversely, as is to be expected, particularly given the major impact the pandemic has had on the global economy, 24 companies saw a collective decrease in valuation of £70.7 million; this includes Secret Escapes, Conversocial, Faction and Property Partner where performance has been more challenging. In some cases, this decreased performance is almost entirely due to the impact of the pandemic, while in others there are ongoing trading difficulties to overcome. Our Manager believes that a number of these businesses have the potential to overcome the issues they face and return to their ambitious growth plans; they are, therefore, continuing to work with them to achieve this.

Given the fundamental change brought on by Coronavirus, Octopus carried out a full re-budgeting and re-forecasting process with the entire portfolio during the period. Swift and considered actions from the management teams have allowed these companies to weather a prolonged period of disruption. Measures to extend their cash runways, combined with additional funding where appropriate, have meant that we are now in a position where our portfolio is arguably as well capitalised as it has ever been.

In the same period, Titan has benefitted from the acquisition of UltraSoC by Siemens in June. UltraSoC is a pioneering company that delivers monitoring and self-analytics technology for use in the silicon chips (SoCs) that power today’s consumer electronic, computing and communications products. We first invested in UltraSoC in 2010, participated in a number of subsequent funding rounds, and the realisation yielded proceeds of £11 million (compared to a cost of £9 million), a small proportion of which is deferred and expected to be paid within 18 months. We are pleased to be able to add this success to our history of realisations.

Turning to investments made during the period, £23.2 million was invested into 6 new companies (listed below) and £29.6 million was invested into 16 follow-on investments as listed below. As anticipated by Octopus, given the volume and quality of investment opportunities available in the UK and Europe, this continued high investment rate into new companies, while also providing ongoing financial support to the existing portfolio, is encouraging to see.

We have been pleased to welcome the following companies to the portfolio during the period:

Digital Therapeutics (trading as QuitGenius): a high-intensity digital behaviour change program that helps employees and their family members kick addictive behaviours;

Quantum Motion Technologies: A quantum computing company founded to commercialise world-leading silicon spin technology and architectures developed at UCL and Oxford University;

Skew: Aiming to become the leading provider of financial data, tools and services related to crypto assets for sophisticated financial institutions;

Stackin’: A personal finance service focused on the under-served, that lets anyone save and invest from the ground up;

TaxScouts: Combining online automation with certified human accountants to help people prepare their self-assessment tax submission for a flat, fixed fee; and

Vitesse: a market-leading settlement and liquidity management system to hold funds and deliver international payments globally using domestic, in-country processing.

Furthermore, since 30 June 2020, three more new and four follow-on investments have been made, amounting to £17.3 million. The new investments were into Thought River (a contract pre-screening automation tool targeted toward in-house legal teams and private law firms), Ori Biotech (a full stack platform for scalable biomanufacturing of cell and gene therapy), and Katkin (personalised, fresh and perfectly portioned meal plans for cats).

Dividends

As shareholders will know, our ambition is to pay an annual dividend of 5.0p per share, supplemented by special dividends when appropriate and in the case of particularly profitable realisations. Following careful consideration, and despite all of the challenges of Coronavirus, I am pleased to confirm that your Board has now decided to declare an interim dividend of 2.0p (2019 2.0p) per share in respect of the current financial year, which will be paid on 11 December 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 27 November 2020.

As shareholders will have seen in our announcement on 30 March, we suspended the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRIS) in relation to the interim dividend in respect of the 14 month period to December 2019 in view of the market conditions and potential valuation uncertainties surrounding Coronavirus. The Board has decided to reinstate this facility in respect of the interim dividend declared in this report. To clarify, this means if you are one of the 28% of shareholders who take advantage of the DRIS, your dividend will be receivable in Titan shares. This is an excellent way for those of you who prefer the capital value of your investment to grow to achieve your investment objectives.

Shareholders will also note that it is expected the next share buyback will take place in late October 2020, following the announcement of these interim results.

VCT Qualifying Status

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) provides both the Board and Octopus with advice concerning ongoing compliance with HMRC rules and regulations concerning VCTs. The Board has been advised that Titan continues to be in compliance with the conditions laid down by HMRC for maintaining approval as a VCT.

As at 30 June 2020, over 96% of the portfolio (as measured by HMRC rules) was invested in VCT-qualifying investments as reviewed and confirmed by PwC, significantly above the 80% current VCT-qualifying threshold.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board continues to regularly review the risk environment in which Titan operates. There have been no significant changes to the key risks which were fully described on pages 9 and 10 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Board does not anticipate there will be significant changes to these risks for the remaining six months of the financial year.

Outlook

The last six months have been a challenging period for many, but thanks to so much support from our shareholders through the most recent fund raise, Titan has been in a position of strength to weather this storm. Octopus Ventures acted swiftly, and ultimately the portfolio has reacted impressively to an unprecedented situation.

As discussed in the Annual Report & Accounts to December 2019, we reduced the NAV per share on 10 March 2020 and again on 2 April 2020 prior to the most recent allotments and buybacks. As is to be expected, a number of our investee companies have been negatively affected by macro events. While it will take time to fully understand the long-term impact of Coronavirus on such businesses, many are already showing signs of recovery.

We continue to believe change can also create opportunity, from which enterprising management teams can reap rewards. We are delighted to see a number of the companies Titan has invested in are also thriving. For example: with people spending more time at home, Patch saw demand for its plants increase by 500%; as physical stores were forced to close, Trouva’s platform proved to be a lifeline for many independent boutiques, enabling 70% of them to continue trading online; Depop, the online fashion marketplace, also benefited from 40% of its community spending more time online and has experienced all-time high revenues as a result; and Elvie, Bought by Many, and Trouva were also recently featured in the Sunday Times Tech 100. In addition, Octopus Ventures has invested (or agreed to invest) into a number of new businesses since December. As always, Octopus Ventures considers each company and opportunity on a case-by-case basis and taking into account a number of factors, which now, of course, includes the potential medium to long-term impact of Coronavirus on the sector the business operates in. The team continues to work closely with the companies in our portfolio to mitigate the impact of the current environment and maximise the chances of success for those able to take up new opportunities.

Looking forward, we now have £228 million in cash and cash equivalents to help us to continue to support the most promising companies in our portfolio, as well as backing the UK and Europe’s pioneering entrepreneurs intent on building world changing businesses. To support this, Octopus is again increasing the Octopus Ventures investment team significantly and adding further operational support to ensure it continues to be able to make new investments and manage the expanding portfolio appropriately.

Alongside this and following the successful introduction of a few key areas of investment focus for technology and tech-enabled businesses in 2018, the team is also adding two new ‘pods’. Consumer and Growth will join Future of Health, Future of Money and Deep Tech to further enhance the team’s ability to attract the best entrepreneurs across a diverse range of sectors, with the aim of backing the next generation of pioneering entrepreneurs. This approach has allowed the team to seek out the best in class opportunities in these specific areas in the most efficient manner, as well as enhance their specialist skills and knowledge. In the meantime, while there have been various challenges, some of which are ongoing, your Board remains positive about the prospects of the existing portfolio and Octopus’s work with them to optimise value for our shareholders. As a result, while the cash reserves of the fund are currently healthy, we have confidence in Octopus’s ability to deploy this in the coming 12-18 months into both new companies and the current portfolio, and therefore, as announced in June, we intend to launch a new fundraise shortly.

We believe that the UK has the opportunity to remain a key entrepreneurial hub in Europe post-Brexit and Coronavirus. VCTs have long provided a compelling opportunity for UK investors to provide funding for such businesses in a tax-efficient way and, with a new government in place, we look forward to their ongoing support for small businesses as well as the VCT scheme.

I would like to conclude by thanking both the Board and the Octopus Ventures team on behalf of all shareholders for their ongoing work and efforts to maximise value for shareholders, despite the macro environment.

John Hustler

Chairman

28 September 2020

Investment Portfolio

Investments Sector Investment cost at



30 June 2020*



(£’000) Amount invested in the six months ending 30 June 2020



(£’000) LHE Holdings Limited (trades as Property Partner) Fintech and Insurance 13,600 - Wave Optics Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 13,576 - Amplience Limited Business Services 13,499 - Katalyst Inc Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 11,924 3,155 Permutive Inc. Business Services 11,839 2,000 Sofar Sounds Limited Consumer and Social 10,918 - Smartkem Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 10,753 2,985 Big Health Limited Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 10,571 2,302 PLU&M limited Consumer and Social 10,500 3,000 UltraSoC Technologies Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 9,996 1,140 Bought By Many Limited Fintech and Insurance 9,978 - Digital Shadows Ltd Security 9,702 - Uniplaces Limited Consumer and Social 9,304 870 Streethub Limited (trading as Trouva) Consumer and Social 9,233 - Zenith Holding Company Limited** Consumer and Social 8,963 - Ometria Limited Business Services 8,800 - DePop Limited Consumer and Social 8,766 - Appear Here Limited Business Services 8,509 - CurrencyFair Limited Fintech and Insurance 8,381 - Chronext AG Consumer and Social 7,708 - Antidote Technologies Ltd Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 7,708 1,058 Surrey NanoSystems Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 6,918 - Stackin Inc Fintech and Insurance 6,840 6,840 By Miles Limited Fintech and Insurance 6,732 3,860 Digital Therapeutics Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 6,494 6,494 Chiaro Technology Limited (trading as Elvie) Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 6,417 - Iovox Limited Communications and Infrastructure 6,263 - Token.IO Ltd Fintech and Insurance 6,221 - Context-Based 4Casting (C-B4) Ltd Business Services 6,096 - Conversocial Limited Communications and Infrastructure 6,064 - Phoelex Ltd AI, Robotics & Hardware 6,025 4,500 Picsoneye Segmentation Innovation Limited (trading as Pixoneye) AI, Robotics & Hardware 5,808 1,108 Origami Energy Limited Communications and Infrastructure 5,533 - Artesian Solutions Limited Business Services 5,481 - Seatfrog UK Holdings Limited Consumer and Social 5,300 - Allplants Limited Consumer and Social 5,150 150 Cazoo Limited Consumer and Social 5,000 - Systum Inc Business Services 5,000 - Elliptic Enterprises Limited Fintech and Insurance 4,913 - OpenSignal Inc Communications and Infrastructure 4,862 - Michelson Diagnostics Limited Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 4,795 - Casual Speakers Limited (trading as Jolt) Consumer and Social 4,770 - Impatients N.V. (trading as MyTomorrows) Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 4,705 - Olio Exchange Limited Consumer and Social 4,500 - The Faction Collective SA (trading as Faction) Consumer and Social 4,461 - Memrise Inc Consumer and Social 4,375 - Secret Escapes Limited Consumer and Social 4,256 - Patch Gardens Limited Consumer and Social 4,172 - Eve Sleep Plc Consumer and Social 4,151 - HeyGleam Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 4,000 - AudioTelligence Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 4,000 - Positron Technologies Limited Fintech and Insurance 4,000 4,000 Glofox Business Services 3,812 - Medisafe Project Limited Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 3,664 - Semafone Limited Communications and Infrastructure 3,594 - vHive Tech Ltd AI, Robotics & Hardware 3,500 - Behaviometrics AB Security 3,336 - Dogtooth Technologies Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 3,278 - Unmade Ltd Consumer and Social 3,000 - Trafi Limited Communications and Infrastructure 2,965 677 Ecrebo Limited Business Services 2,857 - Mosaic Smart Data Limited Fintech and Insurance 2,780 - Skew Fintech and Insurance 2,713 2,713 Dead Happy Limited Fintech and Insurance 2,700 - Metrasens Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 2,688 - Vitesse PSP Ltd Fintech and Insurance 2,679 2,679 Slamcore Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 2,550 1,800 Inrupt Inc. Communications and Infrastructure 2,372 - Fluidly Limited Business Services 2,299 - Streetbees.com Limited Business Services 2,086 - Excession Technologies Limited Security 298 – CRED Investment Holdings Limited Fintech and Insurance 2,000 - Thirdeye Labs Limited Security 1,500 - Mush Limited Consumer and Social 1,500 - Quantum Motion Technologies Limited AI, Robotics & Hardware 1,498 1,498 Segura Systems Limited Business Services 1,470 - Aire Labs Limited Fintech and Insurance 1,332 - Multiply AI Limited Fintech and Insurance 1,283 - e-Therapeutics plc Life Science, Health & Wellbeing 679 - M10 Fintech and Insurance 626 - Intrepid Owls Limited Consumer and Social 550 - Excession Technologies Limited Security 298 - Phasor Inc. AI, Robotics & Hardware 250 - Total 443,389 52,829

*Investment cost reflects the amount invested into each investee company from Titan's 1 - 5 before the 2014 merger and from Titan after the merger. This is different to the book cost which includes the holding gains and losses on assets which transferred from Titan's 1, 3, 4 & 5 to Titan 2 (now Titan) during the merger, as Titan purchased these assets at fair value.

**Owns stakes in Secret Escapes Limited and Calastone Limited.

Income Statement

Unaudited

Six months to 30 June 2020 Unaudited

Six months to 30 April 2019 Audited

Year to 31 December 2019 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 (Losses)/gains on disposal of

fixed asset investments – (672) (672) – 66 66 – 15,626 15,626 Losses on disposal of current asset investments – – – – (368) (368) – (368) (368) (Losses)/gains on valuation of fixed asset investments – (15,680) (15,680) – 35,937 35,937 – 88,302 88,302 (Losses)/gains on valuation of current asset investments – (66) (66) – – – – 1,006 1,006 Investment income* 274 – 274 (129) – (129) 1,535 – 1,535 Investment management fees (381) (7,230) (7,611) (303) (5,745) (6,048) (784) (14,890) (15,674) Performance fee – – – – (5,182) (5,182) – (16,965) (16,965) Other expenses (2,418) – (2,418) (2,211) – (2,211) (6,058) – (6,058) FX translation – 157 157 – (49) (49) – (124) (124) (Loss)/profit before tax (2,525) (23,491) (26,016) (2,643) 24,659 22,016 (5,307) 72,587 67,280 Tax – – – – – – – – – (Loss)/profit after tax (2,525) (23,491) (26,016) (2,643) 24,659 22,016 (5,307) 72,587 67,280 (Loss)/earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.3)p (2.4)p (2.7)p (0.4)p 3.5p 3.1p (0.6)p 8.6p 8.0p

*Due to write-offs of interest on loan investments, the net loan interest income figure at 30 April 2019 was a negative amount.

· The 'Total' column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

· All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

· The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities and from bank and money market funds.

Titan has no other comprehensive income for the period.

Balance Sheet

Unaudited

As at 30 June 2020 Unaudited

As at 30 April 2019 Audited

As at 31 December 2019 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed asset investments 663,587 522,249 640,109 Current assets: Corporate bonds 86,456 – 80,325 Cash at bank 4,105 29,306 52,763 Applications cash* 26 108 5,565 Debtors 5,839 3,810 2,985 Money market funds 147,114 283,034 149,210 243,540 316,258 290,848 Current liabilities (909) (10,446) (25,117) Net current assets 242,631 305,812 265,731 Net assets 906,218 828,061 905,840 Share capital 101,272 89,618 95,161 Share premium 616,952 504,763 559,972 Capital redemption reserve 4,879 2,809 4,074 Special distributable reserve 69,413 136,417 106,915 Capital reserve realised (47,811) (2,327) (45,705) Capital reserve unrealised 187,547 117,708 209,089 Revenue reserve (26,034) (20,927) (23,666) Total equity shareholders’ funds 906,218 828,061 905,840 Net asset value per share 89.5p 92.4p 95.2p

*Cash held but not yet allotted.

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 28 September 2020 and are signed on their behalf by:

John Hustler

Chairman

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share capital



£’000 Share premium



£’000 Capital redemption reserve



£’000 Special distributable reserve*

£’000 Capital reserve realised*



£’000 Capital reserve unrealised



£’000 Revenue reserve*



£’000 Total



£’000 As at 01 January 2020 95,161 559,972 4,074 106,915 (45,705) 209,089 (23,666) 905,840 Comprehensive income for the year: Management fees – – – – (7,230) – (381) (7,611) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – – – – (672) – – (672) Losses on fair value of fixed asset investments – – – – – (15,680) – (15,680) Losses on fair value of current asset investments – – – – – (66) – (66) Loss after tax – – – – – – (2,144) (2,144) Total comprehensive loss for the period – – – – (7,902) (15,746) (2,525) (26,173) Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue** 6,916 56,980 – – – – – 63,896 Repurchase of own shares (805) – 805 (7,008) – – – (7,008) Dividends paid – – – (30,494) – – – (30,494) Total contributions by and distributions

to owners 6,111 56,980 805 (37,502) – – – 26,394 Other movements: Prior year fixed asset gains now realised – – – – 5,796 (5,796) – – FX translation – – – – – – 157 157 Total other movements – – – – 5,796 (5,796) 157 157 Balance as at 30 June 2020 101,272 616,952 4,879 69,413 (47,811) 187,547 (26,034) 906,218

*Reserve is available for distribution.

**This is net of allotment fees of £9.9 million.

Share capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Special distributable reserve*

£’000 Capital reserve realised*

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve*

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 01 November 2018 65,467 299,804 2,056 169,637 11,245 79,428 (18,235) 609,402 Comprehensive income for the year: Management fees – – – – (5,745) – (303) (6,048) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – – – – 66 – – 66 Current year losses on disposal of current asset investments – – – – (368) – – (368) Gains on fair value of fixed asset investments – – – – – 35,937 – 35,937 Loss after tax – – – – – – (2,340) (2,340) Performance fee – – – – (5,182) – – (5,182) Total comprehensive income for the period – – – – (11,229) 35,937 (2,643) 22,065 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue (includes DRIS)** 24,904 204,959 – – – – – 229,863 Repurchase of own shares (753) – 753 (6,611) – – – (6,611) Dividends paid (includes DRIS) – – – (26,609) – – – (26,609) Total contributions by and distributions

to owners 24,151 204,959 753 (33,220) – – – 196,643 Other movements: Prior year current asset losses now realised – – – – (2,343) 2,343 – – FX translation – – – – – – (49) (49) Total other movements – – – – (2,343) 2,343 (49) (49) Balance as at 30 April 2019 89,618 504,763 2,809 136,417 (2,327) 117,708 (20,927) 828,061

*Reserve is available for distribution.

**This is net of allotment fees of £6.6 million.

Share capital



£’000 Share premium



£’000 Capital redemption reserve



£’000 Special distributable reserve*

£’000 Capital reserve realised*



£’000 Capital reserve unrealised



£’000 Revenue reserve*



£’000 Total



£’000 As at 01 November 2018 65,467 299,804 2,056 169,637 11,245 79,428 (18,235) 609,402 Comprehensive income for the year: Management fees – – – – (14,890) – (784) (15,674) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – – – – 15,626 – – 15,626 Current year losses on disposal of current asset investments – – – – (368) – – (368) Gains on fair value of fixed asset investments – – – – – 88,302 – 88,302 Gains on fair value of current asset investments – – – – – 1,006 – 1,006 Loss after tax – – – – – – (4,523) (4,523) Performance fee – – – – (16,965) – – (16,965) Total comprehensive income for the year – – – – (16,597) 89,308 (5,307) 67,404 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue (includes DRIS)** 31,712 260,168 – – – – – 291,880 Repurchase of own shares (2,018) – 2,018 (17,597) – – – (17,597) Dividends paid (includes DRIS) – – – (45,125) – – – (45,125) Total contributions by and distributions

to owners 29,694 260,168 2,018 (62,722) – – – 229,158 Other movements: Prior year fixed asset losses now realised – – – – (38,010) 38,010 – – Prior year current asset losses now realised – – – – (2,343) 2,343 – – FX translation – – – – – – (124) (124) Total other movements – – – – (40,353) 40,353 (124) (124) Balance as at 31 December 2019 95,161 559,972 4,074 106,915 (45,705) 209,089 (23,666) 905,840

*Reserve is available for distribution.

**This is net of allotment fees of £6.6 million.

Cash Flow Statement

Unaudited



Six months to



30 June 2020



£’000 Unaudited



Six months to



30 April 2019



£’000 Audited



Period to



31 December 2019



£’000 Reconciliation of profit to cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit before tax (26,016) 22,016 67,280 Increase in debtors (2,854) (960) (135) Increase/(decrease) in creditors (18,669) 5,523 14,737 Losses on disposal of current asset investments – 368 368 Losses/(gains) on valuation of current asset investments 66 – (1,006) Losses/(gains) on disposal of fixed asset investments 672 (66) (15,626) Losses/(gains) on valuation of fixed asset investments 15,680 (35,937) (88,302) Outflow from operating activities (31,121) (9,056) (22,684) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of current asset investments (6,197) – (79,319) Sale of current asset investments – 61,213 61,213 Purchase of fixed asset investments (52,827) (51,416) (127,618) Sale of fixed asset investments 12,997 67 26,334 Inflow/(Outflow) from investing activities (46,027) 9,864 (119,390) Cash flows from financing activities Applications Inflows allotted (5,539) (57,571) (52,114) Purchase of own shares (7,008) (6,611) (17,597) Net proceed from share issues 63,896 222,772 279,942 Dividends Paid (net of DRIS) (30,494) (19,518) (33,187) Inflow from financing activities 20,855 139,072 177,044 (Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents (56,293) 139,880 34,970 Opening cash and cash equivalents 207,538 172,568 172,568 Closing cash and cash equivalents 151,245 312,448 207,538 Cash and cash equivalents comprise Cash at Bank 4,105 29,306 52,763 Applications cash 26 108 5,565 Money Market Funds 147,114 283,034 149,210 151,245 312,448 207,538

﻿