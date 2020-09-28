 

WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HOLIDAY COLLABORATION WITH DOLLY PARTON

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced today the launch of a new collaboration in partnership with GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon, Dolly Parton. The new collection is inspired by Dolly’s holiday traditions and includes Dolly’s signature sugar cookie mix and a replica gingerbread log cabin reminiscent of her childhood home. Customers and fans of Dolly will also be able to celebrate the holidays with festive aprons and linens decorated in a patchwork design inspired by Dolly’s coat of many colors.

Dolly Parton Launches New Collaboration with Williams Sonoma (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

"Sharing my families’ Christmas traditions is a dream come true, and who better to partner with than Williams Sonoma. We joined together to create a whole bunch of goodies that will fit in perfectly with your family celebration or get you started on creating new traditions that will last a lifetime. My mama always made us feel loved by making us treats in our little mountain cabin around the holidays. Now I get to invite all my nieces and nephews and their kids for what we like to call ‘cookie night’. It’s the perfect way to spend time with the special people on your Christmas list.”

“For over 60 years, William Sonoma has curated products from around the world to help our customers celebrate the holidays and create memories at home with loved ones,” said Williams Sonoma President Ryan Ross. “Our collaboration with Dolly Parton provides everything from cookie kits, aprons and oven mitts to bake and celebrate the holidays at home just like Dolly does.”

The complete Dolly Parton for Williams Sonoma collection will include:

  • Holly Dolly Sugar Cookie Mix – This premium mix, inspired by Dolly’s favorite recipe, lets you bake her favorite Southern-Style sugar cookies at home. All you need to do is add butter and an egg to create classic drop or roll-out cookies. $16.95 each.
  • Holly Dolly Cookie Baking Kit – Inspired by Dolly’s beloved songs and childhood Christmases spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, this 26-piece set includes 8 cutters in the shapes of musical notes, guitars, and wreaths, 12 icing bags, 4 decorating tips, plastic coupler and storage box. $29.95 per set.
  • Dolly Parton Guitar Cookie – The perfect treat for music lovers, the iced and individually wrapped cookies are inspired by Dolly's famous white guitar. $10.95 set of two cookies.
  • Dolly Parton Log Cabin – Inspired by the one-bedroom log cabin where Dolly grew up – the Tennessee mountain home of her beloved song. An artisanal bakery prepares the classic vanilla shortbread from scratch in small batches, builds the cabin with care and adds homespun charm with royal icing, gumdrops, pretzels, sprinkles and cereal. Ready for gift-giving, the delicious domicile arrives in a cellophane bag tied with a grosgrain ribbon. Available personalized and non-personalized, $129.95.
  • Dolly Parton Adult and Kid Apron – Decorated in a patchwork of vibrant holiday colors, snowflakes and holly berries, these aprons are inspired by Dolly’s coat of many colors. Adult $39.95; Kid $24.95.
  • Dolly Parton Potholder and Oven Mitt Set – Durable cotton to keep hands safe while making merry, baking and cooking decorated in a patchwork of holiday colors, snowflakes, and holly berries. $39.95 each.

For more information about the Dolly for Williams Sonoma collaboration, please visit: http://www.williams-sonoma.com/dolly.

