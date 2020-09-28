 

DGAP-Adhoc Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Shareholder circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed return of value, recommended members' voluntary liquidation and delisting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.09.2020, 19:30  |  98   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Delisting/AGM/EGM
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Shareholder circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed return of value, recommended members' voluntary liquidation and delisting

28-Sep-2020 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

28 September 2020

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

("Williams", "WGPH", or the "Company")

Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed return of value, recommended members' voluntary liquidation and delisting

The Board of Williams (ISIN DE000A1H6VM4) resolved today, following the announcement of the sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited, the Company's operating subsidiary, to BCE Limited, a fund managed by Dorilton Capital Management LLC on 21 August 2020 (the "Transaction"), to propose a return of value to shareholders (the "Return of Value") to be implemented by way of the members' voluntary liquidation (the "Members Voluntary Liquidation").

In order to comply with applicable companies legislation, the Return of Value and the Members' Voluntary Liquidation require approval by the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") and a circular (the "Circular") will be posted to shareholders shortly convening a general meeting to be held at 2.00 p.m. on 27 October 2020. Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, pass the resolutions required to implement the Return of Value and the Members' Voluntary Liquidation at the General Meeting.

Seite 1 von 5
Williams Grand Prix Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...