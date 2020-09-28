THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Delisting/AGM/EGM Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Shareholder circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed return of value, recommended members' voluntary liquidation and delisting 28-Sep-2020 / 19:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28 September 2020

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

("Williams", "WGPH", or the "Company")

Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed return of value, recommended members' voluntary liquidation and delisting

The Board of Williams (ISIN DE000A1H6VM4) resolved today, following the announcement of the sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited, the Company's operating subsidiary, to BCE Limited, a fund managed by Dorilton Capital Management LLC on 21 August 2020 (the "Transaction"), to propose a return of value to shareholders (the "Return of Value") to be implemented by way of the members' voluntary liquidation (the "Members Voluntary Liquidation").

In order to comply with applicable companies legislation, the Return of Value and the Members' Voluntary Liquidation require approval by the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") and a circular (the "Circular") will be posted to shareholders shortly convening a general meeting to be held at 2.00 p.m. on 27 October 2020. Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, pass the resolutions required to implement the Return of Value and the Members' Voluntary Liquidation at the General Meeting.