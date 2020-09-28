Icelandair Group hf. Major shareholder announcement
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lífeyrissjóður Verslunarmanna confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 643,622,128 which will correspond to 2.26% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering thresholds: below 10% and below 5%) due to increase of share capital as previously announced.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
