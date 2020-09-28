 

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of Business Combination and Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 30, 2020

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) (“TortoiseCorp”) today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the proposed business combination between TortoiseCorp and Hyliion Inc. (“Hyliion”) and certain related proposals and that it has adjourned its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern time (the “Special Meeting”) to provide its shareholders additional time to vote on one of the ancillary proposals described in TortoiseCorp’s definitive proxy statement, dated September 8, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”). To attend the reconvened virtual meeting, please visit https://www.cstproxy.com/tortoiseacquisitioncorp/sm2020.

TortoiseCorp urges its stockholders who have not voted to do so as soon as possible. TortoiseCorp received overwhelming support from stockholders for the proposed business combination with Hyliion. A sufficient number of votes to approve the business combination were received and TortoiseCorp expects to close the transaction on Thursday, October 1, 2020. However, TortoiseCorp values the input of all stockholders and has adjourned the Special Meeting to provide stockholders who have not voted with additional time to vote their shares on one of the ancillary proposals. If you have any questions regarding the Special Meeting or need assistance voting your shares, please contact TortoiseCorp’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 or by email at SHLL.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

In connection with the proposed business combination, TortoiseCorp filed the Proxy Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 8, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2020. The Proxy Statement is available on the Investor Information section of TortoiseCorp’s website, as well as www.sec.gov. TortoiseCorp stockholders are encouraged to read the definitive proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for TortoiseCorp’s Board of Directors’ unanimous recommendation that stockholders vote “FOR” the business combination and the other stockholder proposals set forth in the proxy materials as well as the background of the process that led to the pending business combination with Hyliion.

