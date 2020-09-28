Giga-tronics Names Thomas E. Vickers to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Thomas E. Vickers to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Vickers has more than 35 years of experience in corporate finance and operations management. Presently, he is the President of Stack Financial Inc., a finance and accounting advisory firm that provides family office, CFO on demand, finance and accounting services to various clients. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources for OmniComm Systems Inc., a healthcare technology company, where he was a key member of the executive team that successfully completed that company’s acquisition by Anju Software. At OmniComm he had primary responsibility for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial activities and worked directly with the CEO to determine budget, disbursements and expenditures of money and capital assets. Prior to that, Mr. Vickers spent six years at Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company providing mortgage servicing solutions, where he first served as Director and Controller and later as Director, Servicing Operations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Vickers was Vice President of Operations for S & J, and before that he worked at Precision Response Corporation where he served in financial and operational roles of increasing responsibility, culminating as Vice President, Financial Operations. He holds a BBA in Finance, a BBA in Accounting and an MTX in Taxation from Florida Atlantic University, as well as an MBA in Finance from the University of Miami. He is also Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.

John Regazzi, CEO of Giga-tronics, commented, “We’re very pleased to announce Tom’s addition to the Board. He brings extensive financial and operational capabilities and as we focus on expanding our unique solutions to address a broader base of customers, we believe Tom’s experience and perspective will provide valuable input to the Company. As we welcome Tom, we would also like to thank Jamie Weston for his service and contributions as a Giga-tronics board member.”

As per recent SEC filings, Mr. Vickers was one of three investors along with Cornelis Wit, former CEO of OmniComm and Lutz Henckels, COO and CFO of Giga-tronics, who purchased shares from Spring Mountain Capital. Mr. Vickers replaces Jamie Weston, Managing Director of Spring Mountain who is stepping down from the board. “It has been a pleasure serving on the Giga-tronics board for the past four years and I leave the board knowing the business is on the right track to achieve its ambitious goals,” stated Mr. Weston.