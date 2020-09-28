 

JetBlue and Vault Health Partner to Make At-Home COVID-19 Tests More Widely Available to Customers

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is partnering with Vault Health to make COVID-19 testing widely available to customers with pending travel plans. The reliable at-home test option provides convenience to customers wanting peace of mind and those who must secure a negative COVID-19 test result before entering certain states and countries or in order to avoid certain mandatory quarantines. Vault Health will handle all testing and provide JetBlue customers both discounts on their tests and a dedicated customer support phone line.

The at-home saliva test is administered via online video connection through Vault Health, with a test supervisor who ensures the customer is providing their sample properly. The sample is then overnighted to a laboratory which processes and analyzes the specimen, and results are provided in 72 hours or less. With many states and countries requiring a negative PCR test to enter or avoid quarantine, the test meets the medical standard for many jurisdictions and allows customers another option before travel.

“We continue to hear from health officials that testing is incredibly important in the fight against the coronavirus, and we want to make sure our customers have options for testing, especially prior to travel,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “As more and more regions reopen, many are requiring test results to enter. Now with easier testing options, those safety requirements may not be a deterrent for travel, but rather provide greater public health and peace of mind with little inconvenience.”

"We are so happy to be able to provide JetBlue customers peace of mind during their travels," said Jason Feldman, founder and chief executive officer, Vault Health. “This saliva test is one of the most reliable and accurate COVID tests available in the country with fast turnaround time to results."

In addition to priority support, Vault Health has created a dedicated landing page for JetBlue customers with current reservations, located at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/jetblue/. The page allows customers to provide their JetBlue confirmation code to start the process and receive a discount on testing. It is important to note that many but not all jurisdictions accept PCR tests administered at home or from saliva. All travelers should thoroughly research their destination or reentry travel requirements then make the best decision for testing based on their travel itinerary to avoid any disruptions. Properly timing testing to adhere to travel requirements must also be taken into consideration.

JetBlue’s partnership with Vault Health is part of the airline’s broader Safety from the Ground Up program, which focuses on healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, more space and fewer touchpoints, as well as travel flexibility. The airline is dedicated to continuing to evolve this program while focusing on ensuring customers who want or need to travel feel comfortable. To learn more about the airline’s safety program, visit jetblue.com/safety.

About JetBlue Airways
 JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

About Vault Health
 Vault Health is a performance healthcare technology platform designed to help men through specialized in-home treatments for better health. Vault helps men overcome shortcomings in existing healthcare offerings through extensive education, professional medical evaluation, and personalized treatment. At the onset of COVID-19, Vault Health shifted focus and joined in the effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate testing with the first FDA-authorized saliva test for men, women, and children. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com.

