 

AC&NC and FalconStor Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Data Retention and Reinstatement Solutions

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), the software-defined data preservation company, today announced the successful integration between FalconStor’s long-term data retention and reinstatement solutions and AC&NC, a leader in on-premise data storage. The joint offering delivers turnkey solutions to customers, providing massive scalability and performance for deduplicated backup and archival data storage. The integration between JetStor and FalconStor systems ensures that information is safely preserved, and business and regulatory mandates are easily met.

With best-in-class data deduplication, FalconStor’s solutions delivers dramatically reduced backup and archive data storage cost when deployed with AC&NC solutions. In addition, they include 40 TB/hour data ingest performance and a zero-trust security model, which allows customers to own and manage their encryption keys. FalconStor’s heterogeneous architecture is compatible with nearly all backup solutions and integrates seamlessly with a customer’s existing backup and archive environments, including those for IBM I ProtectTIER that is end-of-life in October. Thanks to a physical tape import feature, FalconStor allows the simple tape migration of legacy data from tape to virtual tape for cost-effective storage of deduplicated data onto AC&NC systems.

The JetStor 816F storage system when coupled with FalconStor’s StorSafeTM provides mid-sized organizations with persistent, long-term, archive storage that is secure and cost-effective. The JetStor 824FX array offers a robust storage repository for enterprise environments that scales to multiple petabytes of capacity.

“We welcome AC&NC as a valued technology partner,” said Carter McCrary, FalconStor CRO. “The joint integration between AC&NC JetStor hardware and StorSafe, our long-term data retention and reinstatement solution, and StorGuardTM, our business continuity solution, will significantly reduce data storage costs, while increasing data portability and accessibility. It leverages both companies’ technologies to efficiently help customers manage their business continuity and long-term data requirements as retention period mandates in compliance, regulatory, legal discovery, and privacy continue to expand.”

“The JetStor 816F FC SAN and JetStor 824FX platforms are designed for enterprises of all sizes that demand storage that is robust, blazingly fast, and yet economical,” said Gene Leyzarovich, president of AC&NC. “AC&NC’s arrays have always been popular for their reliability and performance, but by working with FalconStor, we offer unequalled simplicity and content that is rapidly available via remote access, which is critical for today’s work environments.”

About AC&NC

AC&NC meets the evolving needs for data storage, protection, and management. We leverage leading technologies to offer high-value solutions for NAS, SANs, clouds, and hyper-converged infrastructures (HCIs). Since 1994, our customers have spanned virtually every industry, and range from Fortune 500 enterprises to small- and medium-sized firms. We support environments from data centers and clouds to branch offices and remote sites. Our expertise and sourcing in storage products, including all-flash and hybrid storage, allow us to provide the best pricing on the market. More information at https://acnc.com.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) is a technology company whose mission is to deliver technical innovation that creates investment protection, flexibility, and leverage of modern cloud-based technologies for enterprise users. The company provides software and cloud services that enable enterprise customers to better manage, protect, secure, and make use of their valuable data. Customers achieve lower costs, simpler operations, greater data security, higher confidence in their business continuity, and greater ability to effectively use their data assets to drive innovation. Founded in 2000, FalconStor has headquarters in Austin, Texas and additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Its solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. Connect with FalconStor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the company’s blog.

