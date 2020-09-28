 

Advance Auto Parts Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 21:16  |  87   |   |   

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (“Advance”) (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, announced today that it has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.50% senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2023 (CUSIP No. 00751Y AC0) (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 22, 2020 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to herein as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “Offer Documents.”

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.

Title of
Securities

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

U.S. Treasury
Reference
Security

Bloomberg
Reference
Page

Reference
Yield

Fixed
Spread

Tender Offer
Consideration (1) (2)

4.50% Notes
due 2023
(CUSIP No.:
00751Y AC0)

$450,000,000

0.125% UST
due September
15, 2023

FIT1

0.154%

25 bps

$1,118.87

(1)

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.

(2)

Excludes accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration.

The Offer will expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended or earlier terminated, as described in the Offer Documents (such time and date, as may be extended, the “Expiration Date”).

The “Tender Offer Consideration” listed in the table above for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer to Purchase was determined in the manner described in the Offer Documents by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table above plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 28, 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Advance Auto Parts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Carbios to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France
Moderna to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Advance Auto Parts Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023
31.08.20
Advance Auto Parts Extends its Support of American Heart Association by Three Years to Raise Funds to Help Fight Heart Disease and Stroke