Advance Auto Parts Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (“Advance”) (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, announced today that it has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.50% senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2023 (CUSIP No. 00751Y AC0) (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 22, 2020 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to herein as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “Offer Documents.”

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.