 

BASF and The Manufacturing Institute honor outstanding women in manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 21:23  |  104   |   |   

Two female leaders from BASF recognized among 130 nationally

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two BASF leaders in manufacturing were among 130 women recognized nationally through The Manufacturing Institute’s eighth annual STEP Ahead Awards. Focusing on science, technology, engineering and production (STEP), the program recognizes women who exemplify leadership within their companies. This national honor identifies top talent in the manufacturing industry, and further encourages award winners to mentor and support the next generation to pursue manufacturing careers.

Jody Piel, Shift Supervisor at BASF’s facility in Freeport, Texas received the STEP Ahead Honoree award, and Amanda Hodges, Process Engineer at BASF’s facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee received the STEP Ahead Emerging Leader award.

The recognitions are part of the STEP Women’s initiative, the goal of which is to shrink the gender gap in manufacturing and increase innovation. This is accomplished by identifying and elevating the role models who can inspire the next generation, as well as through building networks and developing skills for women in the industry.

“The 2020 STEP Ahead Honorees and Emerging Leader Awards reinforce the exciting opportunities available in manufacturing and help inspire more women to pursue these careers,” said Erika Peterman, BASF’s Senior Vice President – Chemical Intermediates and 2020 STEP Ahead Awards chair. “A natural evolution of the manufacturing workforce is taking place as more women enter into leadership roles, bringing innovative ideas and transforming how we work and increase productivity.”

Women constitute one of manufacturing’s largest pools of untapped talent. Female employees totaled 47 percent of the U.S. labor force in 2018, but only 29 percent of the manufacturing workforce. Not only does the STEP Women’s initiative bolster manufacturing’s attractiveness to women, it also plays an important role in improving the perception of careers in the industry among younger generations.

“STEP Women’s Initiative is a grassroots movement of manufacturers dedicated to overcoming the shared challenges facing manufacturers today. The biggest challenge continues to be the growing workforce crisis,” said Carolyn Lee, Executive Director of the Manufacturing Institute. “Through a collective effort, the STEP Ahead Awards are dedicated to fostering a 21st century manufacturing workforce that gives women the recognition and support they deserve. By honoring current and existing leaders, we are building and elevating the role models that can inspire the next generation – and we are building the networks for women to have support in their industry and do even more.”

BASF sponsored the annual awards ceremony, which was held virtually on September 24. For more information about BASF careers and efforts that promote women in manufacturing, visit www.basf.us/women.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com. 

CONTACT: Media Relations contact
Jolen Stein
225-339-7476
Jolen.stein@basf.com

BASF Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt BASF SE auf 'Neutral'
23.09.20
ROUNDUP 2: Tesla-Fabrik unter der Lupe - Kritiker: Entscheidung schon gefallen
23.09.20
BASF - Hoffentlich geht das gut!
22.09.20
ROUNDUP: BASF streicht bis zu 2000 weitere Stellen
22.09.20
BASF streicht bis zu 2000 Stellen
22.09.20
Meilenstein erreicht!: Studie bestätigt Wirksamkeit neuer Produkte – Neue Einnahmen durch Lizenzierung in Aussicht!
21.09.20
ROUNDUP/Scholz: Corona-Krise wird Staatsverschuldung auf 80 Prozent steigern
21.09.20
BERENBERG belässt BASF SE auf 'Hold'
21.09.20
ROUNDUP: Deutschlands Firmen setzen immer stärker auf eigene Mobilfunknetze
19.09.20
Warum investiert Baidu in ein KI-Biotech-Start-Up?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
9.502
BASF - jetzt einsteigen?
03.10.19
2
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt BASF SE auf 'Neutral'