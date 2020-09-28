Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:15 pm ET via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.