 

Dunham’s Sports Joins Markland Mall Demonstrating Anchor Repositioning Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 22:02  |  57   |   |   

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) recently celebrated the grand opening of Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, at Markland Mall, located in Kokomo, Indiana. Dunham’s Sports relocated within the Kokomo area, replacing a former Elder Beerman department store (Bon-Ton Stores) at Markland Mall and bringing new retail options to the well-located property.

“We are excited to be reopening this bigger store, which will allow us to better serve the sporting goods needs of Kokomo and shows our continued commitment to the area,” said Jeff Lynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation. “Dunham’s prides itself on providing our customers with a wide variety of top-quality, value-oriented, name-brand merchandise at everyday low prices.”

Washington Prime Group previously announced new anchors at Markland Mall including ALDI, Party City, PetSmart and Ross Dress for Less – which replaced a former Sears department store. The successful anchor repositioning projects at Markland Mall are representative of the Company’s efforts to renovate traditional enclosed retail centers into a hybrid format which incorporates both enclosed and open air formats.

Markland Mall is the only regional enclosed center within a 40-mile radius, solidifying its position as the dominant retail destination in the area.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “First and foremost, make sure not to miss the archery sale (ends today, Thursday September 24th) at Dunham’s. I’m a recurve traditionalist myself and let me tell you, if you want to partake in an amazing daddy/daughter (son) experience take up archery. My oldest and I started shooting arrows about ten years ago…she had the cutest little pink compound bow. My apologies for the sentimental reminiscence.

“I can’t tell you how happy all of Washington Prime Group is to have Dunham’s Sports partner up with us at Markland Mall in Kokomo. They are a great bunch of folks and truly understand the demographics surrounding their stores and as a result know how to select the optimal mix of sporting goods for a particular location.

“So in honor of our new partners at Markland Mall, here’s my very own Dunham’s Sports list especially curated for Kokomo’s active lifestyle:

  1. Pelican Venture 100XP Sit-On-Top Angler Kayak for an excursion along Wildcat Creek and of course an Onyx MoveVent Dynamic Flotation Vest;
  2. Spalding SFA Pro 54 6A746 Portable Backboard System, Spalding Super Flite Basketball and Adidas Men's Run The Game Basketball Shoes…really don’t have to say much more other than if there’s any question about the most basketball loving state just watch Hoosiers; and
  3. Barnett Vertigo Youth Bow Set, Barnett DRT 405 Crossbow Package With Crank and a Yellow Jacket CXP2 FP Bag Target.

“So hightail on over to Dunham’s and tell them Louie sent you.”

Seite 1 von 3
Washington Prime Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Carbios to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France
Moderna to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Weberstown Mall Completes Solar Panel Installation
15.09.20
Washington Prime Group Provides Update on Healthy Rent Collection Rate and Strong Leasing Volume
09.09.20
Washington Prime Group to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Investor Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
4
Washington Prime Group