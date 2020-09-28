Sonoco Again Named a “Best for Vets” Company

“Our Veterans are some of our brightest and hardworking associates,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “They bring specific attributes that align with our mantra of ‘People Build Businesses by Doing the Right Thing,’ including loyalty, teamwork and determination. We are proud to be included on such a distinguished list.”

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global diversified packaging companies, has once again been named one of 100 “Best for Vets” companies by Military Times. Sonoco joins other well-known brands, including Kellogg Company, Amazon, Deloitte and L’Oréal USA on the distinguished list.

Representing the most prominent annual public rankings of its kind, Best for Vets evaluates companies’ cultures, veteran recruiting, veteran policies and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.

A coveted honor for companies around the country, the annual Military Times Best for Vets rankings are the result of a meticulous, months-long process. Military Times carefully evaluates survey data and includes only the best companies in its published rankings.

For the full Best for Vets: Employers 2020 list, click here .

About Sonoco

About Sonoco Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

