 

Freddie Mac Prices $709 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily recently priced an offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) backed exclusively by multifamily mortgages on seniors housing properties. The company offered approximately $709 million in K Certificates (K-S14 Certificates) that are is expected to settle on or about September 30, 2020. This is Freddie Mac’s fourteenth K Certificate offering backed exclusively by seniors housing.

K-S14 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-FX $211.656 9.53 S + 46 1.1180% 1.1125% $99.9982
AL $287.948 8.17 S + 34 0.4968% 0.4973% $100.0000
AS $210.000 8.17 S + 37 0.4550% 0.4554% $100.0000
X-FX $211.656 9.53 T+325 1.1234% 3.8584% $8.9990
X-FL Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
  • Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC
  • The K-S14 Certificates include three senior principal and interest classes and two interest only classes. They are not rated.
  • The K-S14 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes from the FREMF 2020-KS14 Mortgage Trust (KS14 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KS14 Trust will also issue class B-FL, B-FX, and R certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-S14 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Freddie Mac Multifamily Names Dan Din Vice President of Specialty Underwriting
24.09.20
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.5 Billion SLST Securitization
24.09.20
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for August 2020
24.09.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-116
24.09.20
Mortgage Rates Tick Up
23.09.20
Freddie Mac Prices New $5 Billion Five-Year Reference Notes Security
23.09.20
Freddie Mac Announces Issuance of New Five-Year Reference Notes Security
22.09.20
Freddie Mac Prices $968 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F85
22.09.20
STACR Trust Notes Receive NAIC Price Breakpoints
21.09.20
Freddie Mac’s Apartment Investment Market Index Slightly Down in Q2 Reflecting Pandemic Impact on Multifamily Market