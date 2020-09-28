Freddie Mac Prices $709 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily recently priced an offering of
Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) backed exclusively by multifamily
mortgages on seniors housing properties. The company offered approximately $709 million in K Certificates (K-S14 Certificates) that are is expected to settle on or about September 30, 2020. This is
Freddie Mac’s fourteenth K Certificate offering backed exclusively by seniors housing.
K-S14 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-FX
|$211.656
|9.53
|S + 46
|1.1180%
|1.1125%
|$99.9982
|AL
|$287.948
|8.17
|S + 34
|0.4968%
|0.4973%
|$100.0000
|AS
|$210.000
|8.17
|S + 37
|0.4550%
|0.4554%
|$100.0000
|X-FX
|$211.656
|9.53
|T+325
|1.1234%
|3.8584%
|$8.9990
|X-FL
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
- Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC
- The K-S14 Certificates include three senior principal and interest classes and two interest only classes. They are not rated.
- The K-S14 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes from the FREMF 2020-KS14 Mortgage Trust (KS14 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KS14 Trust will also issue class B-FL, B-FX, and R certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-S14 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
