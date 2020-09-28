Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for 90 days following the event.