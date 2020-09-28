Altimmune Presents Highlights of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic Programs – AdCOVID and T-COVID – at the World Vaccine Congress

A link to Dr. Roberts’ presentation is available on Altimmune’s website at www.altimmune.com . The presentation can be accessed under the ‘Investors’ section of the website under ‘Events and Presentations.’

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Altimmune, Inc., presented an overview of the Company’s AdCOVID and T-COVID intranasal vaccine and therapeutic candidates during a special COVID-19 virtual session of the World Vaccine Congress Washington, taking place September 28 – October 1, 2020.

The World Vaccine Congress Washington 2020 brings together global leaders from industry, academia and public health to advance the development of vaccine technologies. This year’s conference features a special COVID-19 segment dedicated to expanding knowledge to facilitate the rapid development of vaccines to address the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About AdCOVID

AdCOVID is a single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19 designed to stimulate a broad immune response including both systemic immunity (neutralizing antibody) and local immunity (mucosal IgA, resident memory T cells) in the nasal cavity and respiratory tract.

AdCOVID is designed to offer several important advantages over other vaccine approaches, including single-dose intranasal administration; a broad immune response that includes mucosal immunity, a durable immune response of a year or more, and the ability to ship and store the vaccine conveniently and inexpensively.

By utilizing the Company’s proprietary intranasal vaccine technology, AdCOVID has the potential to activate multiple arms of the immune system as shown in recent preclinical studies where potent serum neutralizing antibody and T cell responses were induced in addition to a robust induction in mucosal immunity against the spike protein of the virus. Importantly, the mucosal immunity was characterized by IgA antibody and resident memory T cell responses in the respiratory tract, both are believed to be important in fighting infection.

Because intranasal dosing can stimulate local mucosal immunity, AdCOVID is expected to guard the respiratory tract from viral invasion and provide downstream protection against viral spread. Local mucosal immunity may be essential for creating sterilizing immunity that eliminates the last traces of viral infection in the nasal cavity. Recent studies have shown that in the absence of mucosal immunity, the nasal cavity may become a reservoir for the coronavirus, potentially prolonging infection while allowing for disease transmission. Importantly, nasal mucosal immunity can only be achieved by administering a vaccine intranasally.