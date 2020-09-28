 

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Announces Intent to Convene and Adjourn its Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 22:05  |  101   |   |   

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SAMA, SAMAW and SAMAU) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to convene and then adjourn, without conducting any business, its special meeting of stockholders scheduled to occur at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time, on September 29, 2020, and reconvene at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, on September 30, 2020, to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 4, 2020. At the special meeting, stockholders of the Company will be asked to vote on a proposal to amend the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination (the “Extension”) for an additional three months, from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (the “Charter Amendment”), and, if necessary, a proposal to direct the chairman of the special meeting to adjourn the special meeting to a later date or dates to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies if, based upon the tabulated vote at the time of the special meeting, there are not sufficient votes to approve the foregoing proposal (the “Adjournment Proposal”).

The special meeting will still be held at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, located at 1750 Tysons Boulevard, Suite 1000, McLean, VA 22102.

If you have not submitted a proxy for use at the special meeting, you are urged to do so promptly. No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy. Information about voting or revoking a proxy is included in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on September 4, 2020, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW and SAMAU) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and event-driven securities and has invested over $3.2 billion since inception with a notable track-record through its active investment strategy. The Company itself is backed by an experienced team of operators and investors with a successful track-record of creating material value in public and private companies.

Seite 1 von 3
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc., a Large-Scale Pharmaceutical-Grade Multi-National Cannabis Operator, to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
21.09.20
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc., a Large-Scale Pharmaceutical-Grade Multi-National Cannabis Operator, to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on September 22 at 2 p.m. ET
02.09.20
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc., a Large-Scale Pharmaceutical-Grade Multi-National Cannabis Operator, to Host Investor Webinar
31.08.20
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc., a Large-Scale Pharmaceutical-Grade Multi-National Cannabis Operator, to Participate in the IPO Edge Forum: Raising Capital in Cannabis – Are SPACs a New Solution?