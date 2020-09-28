Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Announces Intent to Convene and Adjourn its Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 30, 2020

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SAMA, SAMAW and SAMAU) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to convene and then adjourn, without conducting any business, its special meeting of stockholders scheduled to occur at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time, on September 29, 2020, and reconvene at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, on September 30, 2020, to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 4, 2020. At the special meeting, stockholders of the Company will be asked to vote on a proposal to amend the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination (the “Extension”) for an additional three months, from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (the “Charter Amendment”), and, if necessary, a proposal to direct the chairman of the special meeting to adjourn the special meeting to a later date or dates to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies if, based upon the tabulated vote at the time of the special meeting, there are not sufficient votes to approve the foregoing proposal (the “Adjournment Proposal”).



The special meeting will still be held at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, located at 1750 Tysons Boulevard, Suite 1000, McLean, VA 22102.

If you have not submitted a proxy for use at the special meeting, you are urged to do so promptly. No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy. Information about voting or revoking a proxy is included in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on September 4, 2020, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW and SAMAU) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and event-driven securities and has invested over $3.2 billion since inception with a notable track-record through its active investment strategy. The Company itself is backed by an experienced team of operators and investors with a successful track-record of creating material value in public and private companies.