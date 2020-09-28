 

Silgan to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 21, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 A.M. eastern time on that day, Silgan will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and performance for this period.

The toll free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (800) 367-2403. International callers should dial (334) 777-6978 for the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until November 4, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (888) 203-1112, and international callers should dial (719) 457-0820. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 5366259.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales, on a pro forma basis including the dispensing operations of the Albea Group acquired on June 1, 2020, of approximately $4.9 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 110 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

