 

IAA Partners with PayPal as Payment Option for Vehicle Purchases and Registration

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces PayPal (www.paypal.com) as a new payment option for vehicle purchases, registration, fees, and vehicle transportation booked online. Resulting from the company’s Customer Experience (CX) discipline, IAA has researched and developed expanded payment options to offer greater purchasing power and accessibility from virtually anywhere in the world.

“Focusing on expanding our selection of payment options is a direct result of IAA’s CX discipline and Voice of Customer (VOC) platform,” said Justin Mahlik, Senior Vice President of Buyer Development and Innovation at IAA. “Direct buyer feedback gathered via our VOC platform provides us with a deeper understanding of the buyer’s journey including the payment process. Offering PayPal as an additional payment option for vehicle purchases, as well as for registration, provides IAA buyers around the world with greater buying capability, as well as an efficient way to process their transactions.”

PayPal supports 25 currencies and facilitates payments from 200 countries and regions. Buyers will have the choice to view charges in their preferred currency or in U.S. dollars.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 talented employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a rapidly growing global buyer base – located throughout over 135 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

