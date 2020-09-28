IAA Partners with PayPal as Payment Option for Vehicle Purchases and Registration

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces PayPal (www.paypal.com) as a new payment option for vehicle purchases, registration, fees, and vehicle transportation booked online. Resulting from the company’s Customer Experience (CX) discipline, IAA has researched and developed expanded payment options to offer greater purchasing power and accessibility from virtually anywhere in the world.

“Focusing on expanding our selection of payment options is a direct result of IAA’s CX discipline and Voice of Customer (VOC) platform,” said Justin Mahlik, Senior Vice President of Buyer Development and Innovation at IAA. “Direct buyer feedback gathered via our VOC platform provides us with a deeper understanding of the buyer’s journey including the payment process. Offering PayPal as an additional payment option for vehicle purchases, as well as for registration, provides IAA buyers around the world with greater buying capability, as well as an efficient way to process their transactions.”