Esperion Launches U.S. Direct-to-Consumer Campaign to Accelerate Awareness of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets and Increase Awareness of Bad Cholesterol

NEXLETOL is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. The effect of NEXLETOL on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not yet been determined. Please see important safety information below.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the launch of “Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL”, a national direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign aimed at broadening awareness of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets and the never-ending patient cycle of diet, exercise and a statin treatment without ever reaching guideline recommended cholesterol levels. Approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, NEXLETOL is the first oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-C lowering medicine available to indicated patients in nearly 20 years.

The ”Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” campaign represents the first phase of an adaptive, tiered approach to DTC promotion where Esperion is monitoring the market and listening to patients to inform strategic decisions on how to further resource for growth and move forward our DTC promotion initiatives. Given the challenges and changes in the current environment, this approach couldn’t be more important. Nor could it be more relevant.

High levels of bad cholesterol remain an all-too-common threat for many patients. In fact, 7 out of 10 people with high cholesterol¹ in the U.S. cannot reduce their bad cholesterol down to guideline recommended levels, even with statin treatment. The “Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” campaign powerfully and memorably depicts this as a never-ending cycle of frustration, and highlights NEXLETOL as a once-daily pill that can be added to diet, exercise, and maximally tolerated statin therapy to help “Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” and be the edge patients need to achieve lower, healthier LDL-C levels.

“Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” unanimously resonated with patients during focus groups. Respondents agreed that the “cycle” represented their daily routine and their lack of results, and they appreciated the acknowledgement of their efforts to get to goal. The campaign reflects their reality, with NEXLETOL inspiring hope and excitement that they too could break the cycle.