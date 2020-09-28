 

Esperion Launches U.S. Direct-to-Consumer Campaign to Accelerate Awareness of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets and Increase Awareness of Bad Cholesterol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 22:06  |  95   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the launch of “Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL”, a national direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign aimed at broadening awareness of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets and the never-ending patient cycle of diet, exercise and a statin treatment without ever reaching guideline recommended cholesterol levels. Approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, NEXLETOL is the first oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-C lowering medicine available to indicated patients in nearly 20 years.

NEXLETOL is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. The effect of NEXLETOL on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not yet been determined. Please see important safety information below.

The ”Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” campaign represents the first phase of an adaptive, tiered approach to DTC promotion where Esperion is monitoring the market and listening to patients to inform strategic decisions on how to further resource for growth and move forward our DTC promotion initiatives. Given the challenges and changes in the current environment, this approach couldn’t be more important. Nor could it be more relevant.

High levels of bad cholesterol remain an all-too-common threat for many patients. In fact, 7 out of 10 people with high cholesterol¹ in the U.S. cannot reduce their bad cholesterol down to guideline recommended levels, even with statin treatment. The “Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” campaign powerfully and memorably depicts this as a never-ending cycle of frustration, and highlights NEXLETOL as a once-daily pill that can be added to diet, exercise, and maximally tolerated statin therapy to help “Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” and be the edge patients need to achieve lower, healthier LDL-C levels.

“Break the Cycle with NEXLETOL” unanimously resonated with patients during focus groups. Respondents agreed that the “cycle” represented their daily routine and their lack of results, and they appreciated the acknowledgement of their efforts to get to goal. The campaign reflects their reality, with NEXLETOL inspiring hope and excitement that they too could break the cycle.

Seite 1 von 5
Esperion Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
Esperion to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.09.20
79
Esperion Therapeutics - Blockbuster in Sight