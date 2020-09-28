Molina Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Long Beach, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 2828216. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10148270.