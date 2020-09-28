PLNAR Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration for Virtual Interior Inspections

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that PLNAR, a leading provider of virtual claims technology solutions for the insurance industry, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that PLNAR’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurance customers have high expectations of their insurers and are not afraid to find a new insurer if their expectations are not being met. According to a 2020 J.D. Power study, homeowners insurance claimants can be driven to shop their policies with other insurers if they are required to exert a high level of effort to get their claim resolved. To make the interior property claims process as smooth as possible and help insurers meet these high expectations, PLNAR created their contactless claims platform to put the power in the hands of the policyholder and enable digital adjusting of interior property claims.

Since 2012, PLNAR has worked to develop a program for insurers that combines intuitive AI (artificial intelligence) and AR (augmented reality) technology while leveraging technology that eighty-one percent of Americans already own – smartphones. PLNAR’s platform streamlines the interior property claims process for adjusters and claimants alike by enabling a self-service, digital claims process. With PLNAR’s technology, anyone with a smartphone can document interior property and damage to put desk adjusters virtually into interior spaces and shorten cycle times.

PLNAR’s contactless claims platform, delivered through their Ready for Guidewire add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter, takes digital photos captured with the PLNAR SNAP app and transforms them into fully measured, interactive 3D models. PLNAR SNAP guides users through simple, standardized steps and procedures to capture photos. Photos taken with SNAP are embedded with dimensioning data, ensuring that adjusters receive the proper claims data, including comprehensive and detailed measurements, without needing to send an adjuster or inspector on site. PLNAR leverages this dimensioning data to generate complete data sets and a fully measured, interactive 3D model of the interior property. Additionally, desk adjusters can assess and measure damage and other details within the pictures using PLNAR’s patented SmartPix technology.