 

PLNAR Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration for Virtual Interior Inspections

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 22:15  |  89   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that PLNAR, a leading provider of virtual claims technology solutions for the insurance industry, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that PLNAR’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurance customers have high expectations of their insurers and are not afraid to find a new insurer if their expectations are not being met. According to a 2020 J.D. Power study, homeowners insurance claimants can be driven to shop their policies with other insurers if they are required to exert a high level of effort to get their claim resolved. To make the interior property claims process as smooth as possible and help insurers meet these high expectations, PLNAR created their contactless claims platform to put the power in the hands of the policyholder and enable digital adjusting of interior property claims.

Since 2012, PLNAR has worked to develop a program for insurers that combines intuitive AI (artificial intelligence) and AR (augmented reality) technology while leveraging technology that eighty-one percent of Americans already own – smartphones. PLNAR’s platform streamlines the interior property claims process for adjusters and claimants alike by enabling a self-service, digital claims process. With PLNAR’s technology, anyone with a smartphone can document interior property and damage to put desk adjusters virtually into interior spaces and shorten cycle times.

PLNAR’s contactless claims platform, delivered through their Ready for Guidewire add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter, takes digital photos captured with the PLNAR SNAP app and transforms them into fully measured, interactive 3D models. PLNAR SNAP guides users through simple, standardized steps and procedures to capture photos. Photos taken with SNAP are embedded with dimensioning data, ensuring that adjusters receive the proper claims data, including comprehensive and detailed measurements, without needing to send an adjuster or inspector on site. PLNAR leverages this dimensioning data to generate complete data sets and a fully measured, interactive 3D model of the interior property. Additionally, desk adjusters can assess and measure damage and other details within the pictures using PLNAR’s patented SmartPix technology.

Seite 1 von 3
Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Carbios to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France
Moderna to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Trillium Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Business Innovation and Growth
22.09.20
Insurers Passing the Test on Claims, but UK Consumers Remain Sceptical About Insurance Industry
18.09.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)
17.09.20
Talem Health Analytics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Provide Insurers’ Insights Into Injury Claims
15.09.20
TempusDirect Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Increase Efficiency of Adjusters
15.09.20
VHV schließt die Einführung des ClaimCenters von Guidewire und die Migration für Kfz-Schaden erfolgreich ab
15.09.20
VHV Successfully Completes Implementation of Guidewire ClaimCenter and Migration of Motor Claims
14.09.20
Sasria Chooses Guidewire to Support Strategic Business Objectives
11.09.20
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
08.09.20
Arcadia Settlements Group, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Integrated Financial Settlements, Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program