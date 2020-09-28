First Trust Announces Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting to Approve the Reorganization of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund Into First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the joint special meeting of shareholders of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (Nasdaq: FMK), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX Fund, and First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE Arca: EDOW), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund, has been adjourned in order to allow shareholders additional time to vote on the reorganization transaction whereby FMK will be combined with EDOW, and to permit additional solicitation of shareholders. The shareholder meeting will reconvene on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Central time at the offices of FTA at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, in Wheaton, Illinois.

FMK is an index based ETF that seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mega Cap Index. FMK pursues this investment objective by investing at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks that comprise the index. The index is designed to select mega cap stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Index that may generate positive alpha, or risk-adjusted returns, relative to traditional indices through the use of the AlphaDEX selection methodology.