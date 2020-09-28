 

First Trust Announces Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting to Approve the Reorganization of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund with First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the special meeting of shareholders of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSE Arca: FVL), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (the “Trust”), has been adjourned in order to allow shareholders additional time to vote on the reorganization transaction whereby FVL will be combined with First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSE Arca: FVD), a series of the Trust, and to permit additional solicitation of shareholders. The shareholder meeting will reconvene on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Central time at the offices of FTA at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, in Wheaton, Illinois.

FVL is an index based ETF that seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index. FVL pursues this investment objective by investing at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index seeks to measure the performance of the 100 highest ranked securities according to Value Line Publishing, LLC’s (the “Index Provider”) proprietary Value Line Timeliness Ranking System.

FVD is an index based ETF that seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index. FVD pursues this investment objective by investing at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index seeks to measure the performance of certain ranked securities according to the Index Provider’s proprietary Value Line SafetyTM Ranking System that are also still expected to provide above-average dividend yield.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the investment advisor of FVL and FVD. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $152 billion as of August 31, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separately managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

