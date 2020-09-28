MeiraGTx to Present at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.