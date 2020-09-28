 

Legend Biotech to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 22:30  |  69   |   |   

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit on Tuesday, October 6th. Ying Huang, interim-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Legend Biotech website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our team of over 700 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with our differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture best-in-class cell therapies for patients in need.

We are engaged in a strategic collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize our lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel, an investigational BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy for patients living with multiple myeloma. This candidate is currently being studied in registrational clinical trials.

Legend Biotech Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Carbios to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France
Moderna to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
ROSEN LAW FIRM, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Legend Biotech Corporation – LEGN
23.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Legend Biotech Corporation Investors (LEGN)
22.09.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Legend Biotech Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) on Behalf of Investors
21.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Legend Biotech Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
21.09.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Legend Biotech Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21.09.20
Legend Biotech Names Current Chief Financial Officer, Ying Huang, as Interim CEO
01.09.20
Legend Biotech to Participate in the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference