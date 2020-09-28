Legend Biotech to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit on Tuesday, October 6th. Ying Huang, interim-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Legend Biotech website at https://investors.legendbiotech.com.