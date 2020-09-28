New Fort Worth Development to Offer 2,500+ New Homes

Construction of Madero is projected to start in Q1 2021 and will include 50’, 60’, and 77’ wide homesites in multiple phases. Located in Fort Worth’s sought-after Northwest Independent School District, the community will be in close proximity to Hwy 287 and offer less than a 30-minute commute to Downtown Fort Worth.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, in partnership with Taylor Morrison, has closed on the purchase of nearly 900 acres north of Sendera Ranch in Fort Worth for a joint development. The community, named Madero, will bring more than 2,500 value-oriented homes to this growth corridor of Fort Worth.

The development plan includes extensive amenities throughout, including two amenity centers with resort-style pools, expansive green spaces with walking trails, parks, and a neighborhood retail area.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our presence in Fort Worth, and to provide homebuyers a fantastic opportunity to live in such close proximity to attractive amenities including Eagle Mountain Lake while maintaining easy access to major employment centers in Fort Worth,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer for Green Brick Partners. “In addition to its ideal location, Madero will feature a wealth of amenities which we are certain will set us apart from the competition.”

Green Brick Partners will be offering approximately 1,250 homes through its Trophy Signature Homes brand. Homes will range from 1,500 to 3,500 square feet and feature 3-4 bedrooms and 2-3 bathrooms with prices starting from the high $200s. As with every Trophy Signature Homes community, all upgrades, including engineered wood floors, Smart Home automation packages, and horizontal modern fireplaces, will come standard with each home.

“North Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing areas of DFW,” said Keith Hurand, Taylor Morrison’s Division President for DFW. “The trend of spending more time at home will not go away any time soon and homebuyers are seeking master-planned communities like Madero with quality amenities in their neighborhood. Taylor Morrison will be offering designs inspired by our homeowners with options such as offices to work from home, flex space for home gym or ideal spaces for virtual learning to maximize how they enjoy their living space.”