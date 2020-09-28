 

New Fort Worth Development to Offer 2,500+ New Homes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 22:36  |  99   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, in partnership with Taylor Morrison, has closed on the purchase of nearly 900 acres north of Sendera Ranch in Fort Worth for a joint development. The community, named Madero, will bring more than 2,500 value-oriented homes to this growth corridor of Fort Worth.

Construction of Madero is projected to start in Q1 2021 and will include 50’, 60’, and 77’ wide homesites in multiple phases. Located in Fort Worth’s sought-after Northwest Independent School District, the community will be in close proximity to Hwy 287 and offer less than a 30-minute commute to Downtown Fort Worth.

The development plan includes extensive amenities throughout, including two amenity centers with resort-style pools, expansive green spaces with walking trails, parks, and a neighborhood retail area.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our presence in Fort Worth, and to provide homebuyers a fantastic opportunity to live in such close proximity to attractive amenities including Eagle Mountain Lake while maintaining easy access to major employment centers in Fort Worth,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer for Green Brick Partners. “In addition to its ideal location, Madero will feature a wealth of amenities which we are certain will set us apart from the competition.”

Green Brick Partners will be offering approximately 1,250 homes through its Trophy Signature Homes brand. Homes will range from 1,500 to 3,500 square feet and feature 3-4 bedrooms and 2-3 bathrooms with prices starting from the high $200s. As with every Trophy Signature Homes community, all upgrades, including engineered wood floors, Smart Home automation packages, and horizontal modern fireplaces, will come standard with each home.

“North Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing areas of DFW,” said Keith Hurand, Taylor Morrison’s Division President for DFW. “The trend of spending more time at home will not go away any time soon and homebuyers are seeking master-planned communities like Madero with quality amenities in their neighborhood. Taylor Morrison will be offering designs inspired by our homeowners with options such as offices to work from home, flex space for home gym or ideal spaces for virtual learning to maximize how they enjoy their living space.”

Seite 1 von 4
Green Brick Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Green Brick Partners Announces the Promotion of Jed Dolson To Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President