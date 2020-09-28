 

The GEO Group Publishes Second Annual Human Rights and ESG Report

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") published today the company’s second annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report builds on GEO’s first-ever Human Rights and ESG report, which provided disclosures on how GEO informs its employees of the company’s long-standing commitment to respecting human rights; the criteria GEO uses to assess human rights performance; and GEO’s contract compliance program and independent verification of the company’s performance by third party organizations.

The 88-page publication incorporates updated disclosures and metrics for the calendar year 2019 based on recognized ESG reporting standards, related to the development of GEO’s employees; the company’s adherence to ethical governance practices, and its efforts to advance environmental sustainability in the construction and operation of its facilities.

In the area of environmental sustainability, for the first time in the company’s history, the report discloses comprehensive data on GEO’s energy consumption, water usage, and scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. The report also highlights GEO’s continued commitment to provide enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care (CoC) program. The CoC program integrates enhanced offender rehabilitation, including cognitive behavioral treatment, with post-release support services to address basic community needs of released individuals, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

2019 GEO Continuum of Care program milestones

  • Completed approximately 6.8 million hours of rehabilitation programming
  • Awarded 2,882 GEDs and high school equivalency degrees
  • Awarded 9,413 vocational training certifications
  • Awarded 8,767 substance abuse treatment program completions

George C. Zoley, GEO’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, said: “The publication of our second annual Human Rights and ESG report is an important step in furthering our commitment to providing transparent and comprehensive ESG disclosures and metrics. We recognize the continued interest from our diverse stakeholder groups in learning more about our company, and we welcome an ongoing engagement with our stakeholders as our company continues its ESG journey in the future.”

