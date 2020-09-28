The GEO Group Publishes Second Annual Human Rights and ESG Report

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") published today the company’s second annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report builds on GEO’s first-ever Human Rights and ESG report, which provided disclosures on how GEO informs its employees of the company’s long-standing commitment to respecting human rights; the criteria GEO uses to assess human rights performance; and GEO’s contract compliance program and independent verification of the company’s performance by third party organizations.

The 88-page publication incorporates updated disclosures and metrics for the calendar year 2019 based on recognized ESG reporting standards, related to the development of GEO’s employees; the company’s adherence to ethical governance practices, and its efforts to advance environmental sustainability in the construction and operation of its facilities.