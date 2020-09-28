U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule For 4Q20 and 2021 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8 a.m. CT

First Quarter 2021 – Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 8 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2021 – Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 9 a.m. CT

Fourth Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bank