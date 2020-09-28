 

Waddell & Reed, Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Advisor & Client Experience

Waddell & Reed, Inc. today announced it has appointed 20-year financial industry veteran Cory McCruden as Senior Vice President, Advisor & Client Experience. In this new role, she will be a member of the wealth management leadership team and report to Shawn Mihal, President of Waddell & Reed, Inc.

Waddell & Reed, Inc., the wealth management subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR), in recent years has executed upon a strategic evolution of the wealth management business, focused on improving its advisor and client experience through technological enhancements, product expansion and broadening support.

McCruden’s role will further that progress through collaboration with key stakeholders across the business to improve advisor and client journeys, create new, innovative experiences, increasing loyalty and driving advocacy. She will develop and lead strategies in support of best-in-class client and advisor experience processes and procedures while acting on opportunities for innovative investment, growth and expansion. This includes multi-year roadmaps and execution plans.

“We’re extremely pleased to gain an executive with Cory’s experience across client and advisor journey mapping, digital transformation and growth strategy,” said Mihal. “As our wealth management business continues to grow and transform, we must provide a seamless, transparent, and frictionless experience that sustains growth and deepens trust and loyalty. Cory is well positioned to lead our team devoted to this effort.”

McCruden previously was with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), with her most recent role as Head of Digital Client Experience & Strategy, where she led development of the strategy, product vision, and new customer segmentation to enhance client and advisor experience within Business Banking. Prior to that role, she led Strategy and Innovation, where she and her team were responsible for driving product innovation and partnership strategies, contributing to a 20% increase in client net promoter score, and developing and implementing a proprietary wealth management advisory value proposition that was introduced to over 2,000 advisors.

Prior to RBC, she held several wealth management leadership roles at BNY Mellon, including in sales, analytics, and strategy.

“Our industry is constantly changing, bringing financial advisors and clients a range of choices and options. We must continually be ready to adapt and excel,” said Mihal. “With Cory’s leadership, we’ll continue to foster a client- and advisor-centric culture across our organization to drive an optimum experience for affiliated advisors and their clients.”

About Waddell & Reed

Founded in 1937, Waddell & Reed, Inc. is one of the oldest financial planning firms in the U.S., providing total planning services to clients throughout the United States through a network of independent financial advisors. It is a subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR).

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release
14.09.20
Waddell & Reed, Inc. Adds 10 Experienced Advisors
11.09.20
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces August 31, 2020 Assets Under Management
01.09.20
Enhanced Ivy InvestEd 529 Plan Expands Number of Portfolios and Adds Investment Options