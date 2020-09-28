 

Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming TD Securities 2020 Forest Products Virtual Conference

28.09.2020, 23:01   

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David M. Gandossi, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

TD Securities Forest Products Virtual Conference
Wednesday, September 30th, 2020
Presentation at 1:30 PM EDT

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - Current Documents” section on the Company’s web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/current-documents/) on the morning of the event.

A webcast of the presentation will be available to conference participants at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/forest2020/35108123772.cfm. Please register with TD securities in advance to access the webcast.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
President & CEO
604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099


