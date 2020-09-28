 

Silvercorp Reports 2020 AGM Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 23:05  |  86   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 14, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) held on Friday, September 25, 2020. A total of 117,352,526 common shares, representing 67.27% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

  Votes For Withheld
Director Number Percentage Number Percentage
Dr. Rui Feng 72,994,628 99.38 % 455,958 0.62 %
S. Paul Simpson 69,183,617 94.19 % 4,266,969 5.81 %
David Kong 66,658,337 90.75 % 6,792,249 9.25 %
Yikang Liu 72,727,754 99.02 % 722,832 0.98 %
Marina Katusa 72,532,772 98.75 % 917,814 1.25 %

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca


Silvercorp Metals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.09.20
Silberminenaktien: First Majestic, Endeavour und Sabina Gold and Silver(1) 
31.08.20
Silvercorp Reports 18% Increase in Measured and Indicated Silver Resources and 4% Increase in Proven and Probable Silver Reserves, on Top of 21 Million Ounces of Silver Produced Between June 2016 and December 2019 at the Ying Silver-Lead-Zinc Mining Distr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
4.486
Silvercorp Metals - Jetzt geht\'s hier richtig los!