 

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC Investors to Recover Losses from Cardone Capital, LLC and Grant Cardone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 23:12  |  101   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons or entities who acquired interests in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC (the “Funds”) pursuant to their public offerings (the “Class”).

To join the Cardone class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1951.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material fact regarding, among other things, investors’ expected rates of return on their investment. The lawsuit seeks, among other things, an award of rescission or rescissory damages and prejudgment interest under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1951.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

